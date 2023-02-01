Home page politics

There is fierce fighting between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kyiv is pursuing the goal of joining the EU. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Kyiv – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the midst of the Russian invasion, which has now been going on for almost a year, wants the planned EU-Push his country’s accession forward. Expected from an EU-Ukraine summit later this week Kyiv “News,” said Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Tuesday (January 31, 2023).

“We expect decisions from our partners in the European Union that (…) correspond to our progress. Progress, which is obviously there – even in spite of the large-scale war,” said Zelenskyy. He also confirmed that reforms are being worked on in Kyiv.

News in the Ukraine war: desire for early admission to the EU is great

Russia’s President Wladimir Putin had ordered the invasion of the neighboring country on February 24, 2022. The Ukraine war has increased the desire among many Ukrainians for early admission to the EU. The country has been a candidate for EU membership since June. Associated with this, however, are conditions, among other things, in the fight against corruption.

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for almost a year, the country and its inhabitants are hoping for planned EU accession. (Iconic image) © Daniel Cole/dpa

Meanwhile, several explosions shook the Russian-held city of Mariupol late Tuesday evening. This was reported by the city’s deputy mayor, Petro Andriushchenko, via the Telegram news service. According to Andriushchenko’s report, an air alert sounded over the city and at least “seven loud explosions” were heard.

There were also attacks by Russian troops in the Sumy region in north-eastern Ukraine. According to the military administration of the Sumy region on Tuesday (January 31), people were injured in attacks on several communities. (editorial with agencies)