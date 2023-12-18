Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainians hold Avdiivka in Donbass with heavy losses of their own. Behind this there is probably a desperate tactic against the Russian army.

Avdiivka – The short message service X is full of pictures and videos of this: Russia's losses in Ukraine. How devastating these are can be seen especially under the hashtag #Awdiivka.

Ukrainian military bloggers are sharing endless videos of failed Russian advances, of Moscow's tanks exploding and bursting into flames, while Ukrainian forces are now relying on long-range drones to combat the Russian invasion. And: There are increasing reports that the Ukrainians are also relying on brutal tactics after severe setbacks in recent months.

Ukraine war: Is Kiev using brutal tactics against the Russian army?

“Our goal is to have a kill ratio that is as positive as possible,” an unnamed officer from the front in the Ukraine war declared loudly Picture: “If it's 10 to 1 in our favor, we'll continue, if it's 1 to 1, we'll withdraw.” So it's among dead soldiers. This alleged approach has been discussed among military bloggers for weeks because Avdiivka's strategic value in the Ukraine war is manageable.

The city is ultimately completely bombed, as drone footage from X impressively shows. The Picture quotes another Ukrainian soldier: “Now there is no pressure to push anymore, so we just aim for maximum enemy losses. Positions are irrelevant, the main thing is that most Ukrainians stay alive.” Nevertheless, Ukrainian defenders die every day – for example 42-year-old Ruslan. Vassili Golod, studio manager of the ARD in Kiev, shared a video on X from an earlier interview with the soldier who died in the fighting for his homeland near Avdiivka. Ruslan leaves behind two children and a wife.

Avdiivka in Donbass in the Ukraine War: Controlled withdrawal of the Ukrainians against the Russian troops

The situation is said to be significant in the region: According to the report, a controlled withdrawal of the Ukrainians is currently taking place near Avdiivka after weeks of bloody fighting. At the same time, Russian military bloggers are spreading reports on social media that Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin's troops have advanced into the outskirts of the small town with a former population of 32,000 – again with devastating losses for the Russian army.

They attack all the time. We are losing a lot of soldiers. You no longer have the strength to fight them. They are bombarding us with artillery and drones.

If the reports about the alleged “kill ratio” are correct, this would also mean significant losses for Ukraine itself – Ruslan would be just one example among many. “They attack all the time. We are losing a lot of soldiers. You no longer have the strength to fight them. “They are shooting at us with artillery and drones,” said a wounded soldier ZDF during his treatment behind the front lines in eastern Donbass on the situation around Avdiivka. The bad news in the Ukraine war continues.

Losses for Ukraine and Russia: New tactics in the Ukrainian war in fighting in Donbass

“Zelensky has had a truly miserable week,” wrote security policy correspondent Nick Paton Walsh in an analysis published on Sunday (December 17) for the US broadcaster CNN’s news website. Because: Shortly before Christmas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has so far tried in vain to get an $81 billion military package from the USA.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, the Ukrainian defenders are also under a lot of pressure at Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region. The main goal in the fighting in the Ukraine war should be to hold defensive positions – but the tactics in Donbass are apparently different.

Avdiivka in Donbass: Devastating Russian losses in Ukraine

“So far no one is ready to withdraw. The enemy's losses are many times higher than ours. Our armed forces are determined to hold Avdiivka as long as possible in order to inflict heavy losses on the enemy,” said Dmytro Lazutkin, a Ukrainian journalist now fighting with the 47th Brigade in Avdiivka, according to the news magazine Newsweek. And it is precisely those losses that are likely to continue to increase for Putin.

Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council in Washington, said that according to American estimates, Russia had lost over 13,000 soldiers to death or wounds in two months of intense fighting around the Donbass city. There is no end to the bloodshed in sight. (pm)