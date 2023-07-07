Home page politics

Tensions around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are increasing. A Russian ambassador claims that Ukraine wants to drag the West into the war.

Washington, DC – The provocations are getting sharper: Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of plans to attack the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian military, which currently controls the nuclear power plant, may simulate an attack and blame Ukraine, the Ukrainian president said, citing the secret service.

Russia, on the other hand, claims that Ukrainian forces are themselves planning an attack on the nuclear power plant, which is not far from the front lines in the Ukraine war. Now Moscow is claiming that Ukraine wants to ignite World War III with an alleged attack by Russia.

Russian ambassador warns West: Kiev wants to ‘inflate local conflict’

“We call on the curators of the Kiev regime to exercise responsibility and influence their wards in order to prevent a large-scale disaster,” Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the US, told the news portal Newsweek and referred to Zelenskyj’s recent statements. “Western leadership elites should understand that the setbacks on the battlefield ensure that Kiev creates a pretext for deploying the NATO contingent in Ukraine, thereby fueling a local conflict into World War III.”

“American and European citizens are unlikely to march in an orderly ranks to the hell into which the Zelenskyi government is dragging the entire planet,” he added.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive, which is also taking place in the Zaporizhia region in the form of heavy fighting, is making slow progress. Moscow speaks of setbacks for Kiev. According to experts, however, the Ukrainian armed forces are making targeted small advances and gains – also in order to conserve resources and avoid falling into Russian traps.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning an attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian control. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that objects resembling explosive devices were seen on the roof of the nuclear power plant in the city of Enerhodar. According to their own statements, representatives of the nuclear authority IAEA could not find anything that indicates a planned attack. However, they have requested access to other premises of the nuclear power plant.

Zaporizhia nuclear power plant: Is there a threat of World War III in the event of an attack?

But why should an attack on the nuclear power plant be able to cause a world war at all? If radiation escapes, it will have a direct impact on the neighboring NATO countries and would be tantamount to an attack. According to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, the member states would also be at war. At least that’s the theory. The Republican Lindsey Graham and the Democrat Richard Blumenthal recently initiated a corresponding resolution in the USA.

NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg is reticent in this regard. Article 5 of the NATO charter clearly speaks of an “armed attack” that would have to precede the alliance. In addition, “in the current situation there is no NATO member country that wants to join the war,” defense expert Stefan Scheller told the portal web.de. In his view, Russia also has no interest in releasing radiation. The aim of the occupation of the nuclear power plant is to paralyze the power supply in Ukraine.

Selenskyj warns of Russian plans for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian armed forces are prepared to carry out the attack at any time. A US State Department spokesman told Newsweek: “Russia is playing a very dangerous game in its military seizure of Ukraine’s nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. Radiation knows no borders. An incident could have repercussions beyond the immediate vicinity of Zaporizhia.”

“Russia’s leaders should think long and hard about whether they want to risk a nuclear catastrophe. Because if that happens, the international community will hold Russia accountable,” the person said. Russia is also urged to return control of the nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian authorities.

Preparations for an emergency are already underway in the region around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. The NATO is currently letting the so-called “nuke sniffer” over Europe patrol. (lrg)