The Rada Defense Committee decided to dismiss MP Bezuglya, who criticizes the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to remove MP Maryana Bezuhla from her position as head of the subcommittee on democratic civil control, the publication reports. «Strana.ua».

Bezuglaya has repeatedly criticized the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for the ineffective waste of resources, as well as a negligent attitude towards the performance of duties.