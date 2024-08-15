Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky: Ukraine is creating a military commandant’s office in the Kursk region

Ukraine is creating a military commandant’s office in a part of the Kursk region of Russia controlled by the Ukrainian military. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky announced this at the Headquarters under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the commandant’s office was created to “maintain law and order and meet the immediate needs of the population.” Major General Eduard Moskalov has been appointed its head.

Ukraine wants to evacuate Russians to Sumy

The Minister for Reintegration of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk stated that a possible route for a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the Kursk region to Sumy is being worked out with the military. The opening of a reverse corridor has also been allowed there.

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

“Regarding the humanitarian corridor towards Russia: such a possibility exists, but subject to a corresponding official request from the Russian side. So far, such a request has not been received,” Vereshchuk added.

The day before, she also stated that Ukraine plans to create a “security zone” in the Kursk region and must be ready to receive Russians “in connection with the possible deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the adjacent territories” of the Russian region. Her ministry called on residents of the Russian region who need humanitarian aid or “want to evacuate to Ukraine” to contact by phone or email.

Photo: Oleg Kharseyev/Kommersant

Vereshchuk promised that Ukraine would comply with all norms of international humanitarian law, and that it would allow international humanitarian organizations into the zone “for the purpose of responding to and monitoring the situation.”

In response, the State Duma questioned Vereshchuk’s mental abilities

State Duma Defense Committee member Andrei Kolesnik harshly criticized Irina Vereshchuk’s statement.

“Let Kyiv prepare a zone for itself, I don’t know what to call it, but it is clearly not a security zone with such statements. Kursk is a traditionally Russian land, it is a subject of the Russian Federation. When the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine says such things, I have serious doubts about her mental abilities,” Kolesnik said.