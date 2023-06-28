Home page politics

Ukraine reaffirms its desire to join NATO as soon as possible. Deputy Foreign Minister Perebyjnis demands clear words from the Vilnius summit.

Kyiv – The Ukraine continues to advocate for rapid accession to the Nato a. A government official said that membership is sought even if they Vladimir Putin’s crosses the “reddest line”. At a conference in Kiev on Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyjnis reiterated Ukraine’s desire to join the alliance, the portal reports European Pravda.

Before the costly attack on Ukraine, Russia’s president had repeatedly emphasized that the West was not taking its warnings seriously enough about expanding NATO eastwards. If Ukraine joins the western defense alliance, a “red line” will be crossed.

NATO summit in Vilnius: Ukraine wants to cross Putin’s “red line”.

The NATO summit will take place in Vilnius on July 11 and 12. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has already announced that security guarantees will be an issue in Lithuania. However, the Norwegian also announced that Ukraine could not expect a formal invitation to join NATO at the summit.

Perebyjnis said the Vilnius summit can only be considered a success if the NATO countries can put their vague statements behind them and spell out exactly how and when membership will happen to Ukraine. “In fact, Ukraine is already a NATO member and is effectively defending the eastern flank,” he added. NATO must now rid itself of the “myths” that Ukraine’s accession is “the reddest line” for Russia may be. This is the only way to overcome the “Russian blackmail”.

Newsweek According to the report, more than 70 Ukrainian groups, including human rights organizations, think tanks and media publishers, have signed an open letter calling on NATO to invite Ukraine. “There is no reason to fear an escalation because Putin fears it himself,” quoted as saying Newsweek from the letter. The Russian President knows that his army has no chance in a military confrontation with NATO. The letter also states that an invitation to join the alliance does not guarantee direct admission. Finland’s accession took a year – no other member state went through the process so quickly.

NATO boss Stoltenberg warns: Take the threat from Russia seriously

During preliminary talks for the NATO summit, Jens Stoltenberg warned against the threat posed by Russia after the Uprising of the Wagner mercenaries to underestimate. It is clear that Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine in Russia has deepened rifts and created new tensions, Stoltenberg said on Tuesday evening in The Hague on the sidelines of preliminary talks on the NATO summit. At the same time, the threat must be taken seriously and Ukraine must continue to be supported. He expects a clear signal in this direction from the summit in Vilnius.

In response to the Ukraine war Finland joined NATO this year. Sweden also wants to become a member – however Turkey blocks accession currently. (lrg/dpa)