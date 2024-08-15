Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Announces Creation of Security Zone in Kursk Region

Kyiv intends to create a “security zone” in the Kursk region, said Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk. She also noted that the Ukrainian authorities are considering opening humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians in the Kursk region.

The Deputy Prime Minister claims that the Ukrainian government is studying the possibility of “carrying out humanitarian operations” by the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). “The relevant preparations are being made,” Vereshchuk added.

In order to protect the border regions of Ukraine (primarily the border area of ​​Sumy region), the Defense Forces of Ukraine are creating a security zone on the territory of Russia adjacent to the territory of Ukraine. Irina Vereshchuk Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine

Zelensky assessed the progress of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to achieve strategic goals with the operation in the Kursk region. He added that the situation at the front was discussed, among other things, with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky.

Related materials:

The head of Ukraine also reported that he had instructed the Ministry of Defense and diplomats to prepare a list of necessary actions for Kyiv to obtain permission to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons.

In addition, Zelensky announced an increase in the share of domestic production in government procurement and contracts concluded with Ukrainian entrepreneurs for 5-10 years.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers expressed their desire to fight against Ukraine

A group of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters, previously captured by Russian army servicemen, have declared their desire to fight against Kyiv.

“We express a desire to serve in the Russian Federation and ask recruits from the Bohdan Khmelnitsky volunteer battalion to come to us in order to ask questions of interest to us and accept us into service,” they said.

Related materials:

It is noted that all Ukrainians refused the exchange and expressed a desire to remain in the Russian Federation. In total, about 20 people wanted to serve in the Russian troops. However, the military themselves claim that their number will be at least 60.

Fighting with Ukrainian troops in the Russian region began on August 6 and continues to this day. Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation has been in effect in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.