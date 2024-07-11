Rada Deputy Zheleznyak: Ukraine May Cancel Switching Clocks to Winter Time

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider in the second reading a bill providing for the abolition of the transition from summer to winter time. This was reported by parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his Telegram-channel.

The parliamentarian himself stated that he would support the initiative.

Now, when switching to summer time, the country moves its clocks forward an hour on the last Sunday of March, after which the time in Ukraine coincides with Moscow time, and back to winter time an hour on the last Sunday of October.

In 2011, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev cancelled the changeover to winter and summer time. After that, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the transition to permanent winter time and the increase of time zones from 9 to 11.