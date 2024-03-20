Home page politics

The capacity to increase drone production is there, there is just a lack of money, according to Kiev. This could be remedied by the EU.

Kyiv – The Ukraine war is above all a battle of drones. Almost daily there are reports of destructive drone swarms from both warring parties. Ukraine's unmanned combat aircraft also sometimes penetrate deep into Russian territory, sometimes even as far as Moscow.

Ukraine can supposedly produce 2 million drones a year – but there isn't enough money

But where material is consumed, new material must be produced. Ukrainian Digital Minister Mykhailo Fedorov explained that there is no lack of production capacity on his side Guardian. The bigger problem is the lack of money.

A Ukrainian soldier launching a drone near Zaporizhia. According to information from Kiev, the country can produce significantly more drones than before – but there is not enough money. © dpa

Fedorov said he is currently assuming “more than a million” drones will be produced in Ukraine alone this year. However, up to two million are possible. He left it open how much money was missing. Ukraine is almost self-sufficient in production. However, some components always have to be purchased from outside Ukraine. Ukraine has recently found itself in increasing difficulties militarily, not least because of the US aid package, which is still blocked by the Republicans.

Money for Ukraine war from frozen Russia money, EU representative suggests

Meanwhile, Kiev is working on a possible alleviation of Kiev's financial worries EU, primarily by their foreign representative Josep Borell. On Tuesday (March 19th) he called for 90 percent of interest income from the frozen Russian funds to be invested in the so-called European Peace Facility (EFF) – an instrument to support the attacked Ukraine with weapons.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also spoken out in favor of such use of frozen Russian funds in the past. “There could be no stronger symbol and no better use for this money than making Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live,” she told the European Parliament in late February.

Meanwhile, Moscow reacted to this move by the EU with as expected annoyance. “This is another statement towards the destruction of the legal foundations of European and international law,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Borell’s proposal to the Russian news agency on Wednesday Interfax. The damage will be immense, especially for Europeans. (pkb/dpa)