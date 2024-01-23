Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Attacks on Russia, far from the Ukrainian border: This seems to be a new tactic in the Ukraine war – but it is also done out of desperation.

Kiev/Moscow – According to a former US general, Ukraine has taken its defense against Russia to a new phase: It is attacking targets far into the Russian interior. This was made possible by long-range drones produced in Ukraine.

An oil depot in the Leningrad region, around a thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was hit by drones on Thursday (January 18). Ukrainian security authorities said the nighttime attack was coordinated by military intelligence. On Friday (January 19th) a gas terminal burned in the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, around 170 kilometers from Saint Petersburg and around 850 kilometers from Ukraine.

Firefighters extinguish the fire in a Russian gas terminal. © picture alliance/dpa/Telegram Channel of Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko/AP | Uncredited

Ex-US general praises Ukraine: “It’s fascinating”

“I find it fascinating how Ukraine fights into the interior of Russia brings,” said former general Mark Hertling in an interview with the US news channel CNN. “Ukraine now has drones and missiles capable of hitting targets on Russian territory, forcing Russia to choose where to deploy its air defense systems.”

The attack on the oil depot in the Leningrad region was “actually an attack against the city of Saint Petersburg,” emphasized former General Hertling. “And by the way, don’t think it’s a coincidence that St. Petersburg is the home of President Putin is.”

The Ukrainian military leadership is currently concentrating more on a strategic level in the Ukraine war, Hertling added CNN. The aim is to threaten Russia’s “resources, stability and supplies” through attacks on Russian infrastructure. At the same time, Ukraine wants to terrify the citizens of Russia, said the retired US general.

New Ukraine tactic: “Single hit can have a devastating effect on Russia”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj had already announced the new strategy a few weeks ago: He said in a speech to his people that they wanted to intensify the attacks on Russia and take them deeper into the interior of the country.

Austrian Colonel Markus Reisner also recently spoke to the news channel Ntv about the new Ukrainian strategy to try to “bring the war to Russia.” The large fires and explosions in the interior of the country did not go unnoticed in Russia, he said: “A single hit can have a devastating effect on Russia.”

There had previously been Ukrainian attacks from Russian territory, but mainly in the Russian-Ukrainian border region. The area around the Russian city of Belgorod was targeted several times.

Ukraine War: Things are not going well on the front

However, Ukraine's attacks on Russia's interior also take place against the background that Ukraine is currently not achieving any major successes on the Ukrainian front. It is hardly possible to recapture areas occupied by Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin benefits from arms deliveries from Iran and North Korea and speculates that the United States will also do so Donald Trump A president will soon be in power who will end aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine is already suffering from a massive shortage of ammunition. US national security adviser John Kirby spoke of a “terrible situation” for the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, NATO will hold its largest maneuver in decades in February. Norway seems to be a weak point. (smu)