Peskov: Kyiv’s plans to attract NATO to the Black Sea are a threat to Russia

Plans to bring North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces into the Black Sea, enshrined in Ukraine’s maritime security strategy, are a threat to Russia, and Moscow will take countermeasures to ensure its own security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a commentary Telegram– to the channel “Have you listened to “Mayak”?”

Ukraine has named Russia as the main threat to its own maritime security

On July 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the strategy for maritime security of Ukraine. The document envisages the development of a comprehensive and effective prevention and response to threats to the country’s maritime security.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

In the very first point of the document Kyiv stated on the need to restore control over the sea coast and maritime spaces within the 1991 borders. The Ukrainian leadership also accused Russia of actions against the country in the Black and Azov Seas.

Restoring and ensuring the security of sea routes is vital for the existence of the Ukrainian state Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine

Russia is named as a priority threat to Ukraine’s maritime security in the relevant section of the strategy. Kyiv accused Moscow of striking at sea and river infrastructure facilities, mining the sea, and obstructing free navigation in the region. The Ukrainian leadership allowed further strikes by the Russian Armed Forces from the Black Sea as part of a special military operation (SMO).

There is a permanent threat of (…) amphibious operations Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine

Kiev also announced the withdrawal of the Ukrainian side from international agreements in the field of maritime security concluded with Russia. The Ukrainian authorities set an additional task of removing Moscow from the administration of the database on port control in the Black Sea region, as well as combating its influence in the relevant international organizations.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

Ukraine plans to more actively involve NATO in the Black Sea

The Ukrainian authorities have identified the active involvement of NATO countries in the region as key objectives of the strategy. In particular, Kyiv intends to ensure the permanent presence of alliance forces in the Black Sea, as well as regular training, maneuvers and other joint events. Certain measures for interaction between the coast guards were allegedly discussed at the recent NATO summit in Washington.

The sphere of national interests includes the maritime space of the Euro-Atlantic region Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine

One of the main areas of partnership between Ukraine and the alliance was named the creation of a coalition for demining the Black Sea with the participation of the member states of the association, which will also deal with demining Ukrainian maritime spaces and shipping rivers. According to the country’s authorities, the creation of such an association should take place under the auspices of NATO and the EU.

Photo: Eduard Vinatoru / Inquam Photos / Reuters

According to the document, Kyiv also plans to expand cooperation with the alliance on issues of joint naval operations, including in closed waters and shallow waters, as well as in the area of ​​interception operations at sea. It is envisaged to involve Ukraine in the activities of relevant NATO centers and create programs for specialized training of personnel of the Ukrainian Navy.

The Kremlin has promised to take countermeasures to NATO’s increased activity

The Ukrainian leadership’s plans to expand its partnership with NATO have provoked a response from Russia. Dmitry Peskov noted the risks of an additional presence of alliance ships if Kyiv’s measures are implemented. At the same time, the Kremlin took into account the membership of Bulgaria and Romania, which are coastal states, in the alliance.

This represents, especially in the current situation, additional threats to the Russian Federation. Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

The presidential press secretary referred to the 1936 Montreux Convention, which regulates the passage of naval ships into the Black Sea. He noted that Turkey is the administrator of the passage of such ships and “fulfills its functions quite clearly.”