The chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine, Igor Kuzin, wanted to legally prohibit children unvaccinated from coronavirus who did not have medical contraindications for vaccination from attending schools. He stated this in an interview with the Liga.Life portal.

According to the doctor, outbreaks of measles, polio and diphtheria among children have already occurred in the country due to the reluctance of parents to vaccinate them. This stemmed from the spread of “anti-vaccine” propaganda, in particular among medical personnel. “I would, at the same time as mandatory vaccination, introduce the responsibility of a health worker for spreading false information about vaccinations,” Kuzin said.

He noted that several years ago, the country’s Supreme Court had already made a decision on the possibility of excluding children from school if they do not have vaccinations against serious diseases. The same practice, the official says, can be extended to students unvaccinated from the coronavirus. “They can still choose an alternative – the distance format,” the doctor added.

According to the latest data, only 2.5 million citizens were vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine. Minors cannot yet legally receive an injection, but earlier Kuzin has already promised to study the issue of the possibility of vaccinating adolescents because of the danger of the new delta strain.

On June 29, it also became known that for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, not a single case of coronavirus infection was detected in five Ukrainian regions. In three other regions, only one case of infection was detected per day.