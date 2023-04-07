By Pavel Polityuk

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s leaders discussed ways to prevent military intelligence leaks on Friday after secret documents detailing U.S. and NATO efforts to help the country plan a counter-offensive to the invasion appeared on social media. from Russia.

The New York Times said on Thursday, citing US government officials, that classified war documents were posted this week on Twitter and Telegram, which is widely used in Russia.

A Ukrainian official told Reuters the documents contained a “huge amount of fictitious information” and that the leak appeared to be a Russian disinformation operation to sow doubt about the offensive, which requires advanced Western weapons.

“This is the standard of Russian intelligence operational games. And nothing else,” Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement made by the presidential office on Friday at the Ukrainian headquarters of the supreme command of the armed forces, attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made no mention of the leak.

“Meeting participants focused on measures to prevent information leaks about Ukraine’s defense forces’ plans,” he said.

