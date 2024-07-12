Home page politics

Ukraine has been demanding for months that restrictions on long-range missiles be lifted. Now the children’s hospital attack has given new cause. But the West is hesitating.

Berlin/Kiev – After the devastating attack on a children’s hospital in Kiev, the Ukrainian leadership is apparently planning a military response. What this might look like seems clear – but is currently not possible due to Western restrictions. The advisor to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr ZelenskyAndriy Yermak, now stated in an interview that Kiev has not received the consent of the USA for the deployment of tactical missile systems with longer range for attacks within Russia. These weapons are already being used in attacks on the Crimea but Ukraine also wants to be allowed to use them against targets in other areas.

The now intensified demand follows the attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv. This was most likely carried out with a Russian missile. American and European officials, however, are still divided on whether the attack in the Ukraine war was deliberate. “If they attacked us and killed our children, it is crazy to ask why we are not allowed to attack this military base,” said Selenskyj at the NATO-Anniversary Summit in Washington. “If we want to win, if we want to conquer, if we want to save and defend our country, we must lift all restrictions.”

Reaction to children’s hospital attack in Ukraine war: West against lifting of weapons restrictions

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected Ukraine’s demand for the lifting of all restrictions on the use of Western weapons against Russia “Nobody is planning to change the current guidelines and policies – for good reason,” said Scholz at the end of the NATO summit. He stressed that support for Ukraine must be as high as possible. However, an escalation to a war between Russia and NATO must be prevented. US President Joe Biden rejects extensive use of weapons on the grounds of escalation.

Heavy attack in Ukraine war: Children’s hospital badly damaged after rocket attack

On Monday, July 8, the Ukrainian capital and other Ukrainian cities were hit hard in a large-scale airstrike by Russian forces. Among the targets was a children’s hospital that previously cared for many children with cancer and other serious illnesses. The attacks left almost 200 people injured and claimed numerous lives. Several children also died.

Zelensky strongly condemned the attacks and underlined the serious damage. He called on the international community to take a clear position against Russia’s aggression. During a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would take retaliatory measures.

Reaction to children’s hospital attack: Ukraine pushes for lifting of weapons restrictions

In May, NATO allies, including Germany and the United States, allowed Ukraine to launch limited attacks on military positions on Russian territory to prevent attacks on Kharkiv. Scholz defended the increased defense effort at the NATO summit, highlighting the need to strengthen the eastern flank and increase defense spending in the face of an aggressive Russia.

The US allowed Ukraine to use American weapons on Russian territory, but only in the region around Kharkiv and to ward off immediate attacks. The White House made it clear that no long-range missiles should be fired at targets deep inside Russia in order to avoid an escalation of the war. Washington fears that such attacks Wladimir Putin to provoke further escalation. Yermak stressed that it was more important to give Ukraine the space to retaliate than to take these fears into account. (jala)