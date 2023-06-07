Diplomat Anatoliy Tkach, chargé d’affaires responsible for the Ukrainian embassy in Brazil, accused Russia of the attack on a dam that put 80 towns and cities at risk of being flooded in Ukraine at dawn. He stated that Brazil should position itself on the case.

According to him, 17 thousand people are being hastily evacuated from the vicinity of Kakhovka. “This is a war crime, this was committed intentionally and it was planned,” Tkach said in an interview at the Ukrainian embassy in Brasilia this Tuesday (6). There is still a risk of water shortages in the provinces of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Russia controls the region and had accused Ukraine of having bombed the dam. It is not possible to independently verify who caused the flood, but initial analyzes have already brought evidence that the dam was not bombed and may have been dynamited from the inside out – which points to Russian authorship.