Zhovkva: Ukraine wants to hold a second peace summit before the end of 2024

Deputy head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Igor Zhovkva, said that Kyiv wants to hold a second peace summit to resolve the conflict with Russia before the end of 2024. Writes about this Interfax-Ukraine.

“The process should not be drawn out. Ukraine, like no one else, wants peace as quickly as possible,” Zhovkva said. At the same time, he clarified that Ukraine “definitely does not want peace based on the so-called Russian recognition of reality.”

Zelensky could sit down at the negotiating table with Russia “even tomorrow” if the Russian Federation withdrew its troops from the territory of Ukraine, Zhovkva added.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa suggested that Russia could take part in the second peace summit to resolve the Ukrainian conflict if its conditions for dialogue are met. He noted that Moscow has always been committed to dialogue.