The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Taran wanted to receive the analogue of the “Iron Dome” – the Israeli anti-missile defense system – into the armament of the country. It is reported by RIA News…

The head of the military department, linked this initiative with the aggravation of the situation between Israel and Palestine, in which the “Iron Dome” has established itself from the best side.

He noted that the authorities are studying the issue of building their own system from 2020 and the Israeli development could significantly strengthen it. “The Iron Dome is one of the best examples of missile defense,” Taran said.

Israel’s missile defense system “Iron Dome” consists of a radar, a control center and an installation to destroy enemy missiles. It recognizes approaching missiles, can calculate their trajectory and the expected target in a few seconds, and then shoot them down.

The efficiency of the system is estimated at 90 percent. In the ten years since its adoption, the Iron Dome was able to intercept from 2,400 to 2,500 missiles