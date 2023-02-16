China is ready to work for a common political solution in Ukraine: this is the crux of the meeting between Wang Yi and Macron in France

Wang Yithe top Chinese diplomat, met in France the president Emmanuel Macron and discussed the joint political efforts to bring the peace in Ukraine.

“China appreciates the role France plays as an independent great power,” the Chinese embassy said after Wang Yi met with Macron at the Elysée Palace.

“Both sides extensively exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue. Wang Yi stressed that on this issue China insists on being objective and always tries to promote peace and conduct talks“, reads the statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website, adding that China “is ready to work with France and the rest of the international community to promote a political solution and obtain a ceasefire, and thus end to war as quickly as possible”.

An earlier note from the Elysée also said that both countries expressed “the same goal” towards Ukraine, and Macron underlined “the consequences of this conflict on international peace and security, as well as France’s support for a attacked country”.

Macron and Wang discussed the war and its “consequences on the most vulnerable countriesespecially in terms of food safety And financing capacity“. The French president spoke about cooperation with China in the face of “global challenges”, including the climate crisis.

Wang Yi also had dinner with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who tweeted that the pair had an “intense exchange on Russia’s aggressive war in Ukraine and about ways we can work to resolve the conflict“.

China’s foreign ministry earlier reported that Wang Yi would visit France, Italy, Hungary and Russia from February 14 to 22. He is also expected to participate in the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from 17 to 19 February.

