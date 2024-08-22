Home policy

Selenskyj is waiting for the promised help. (Archive photo) © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

The G7 have promised billions to Ukraine. But President Zelenskyj expects action after his words.

Kiev – According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is hoping for the billions in aid promised by the West to be allocated soon, which will also be financed with proceeds from frozen Russian state assets. There have been many political statements from Kiev’s partners and many more are to be expected, Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “But we need a real mechanism.” His country needs the proceeds from Russia’s assets to defend itself against the aggressor. “The relevant discussions have been going on for far too long, and we finally need decisions.”

The seven major western industrialized nations (G7) agreed to provide new financial aid to Kiev at their summit in June. The loan of 50 billion dollars is to be secured by interest income from frozen Russian assets.

Heavy fighting continues

Meanwhile, Russian troops continued their attacks to expand their territorial gains around the Donbass. According to the General Staff in Kiev, there were heavy battles around Pokrovsk. Heavy fighting was also reported from Toretsk, during which the Russian forces were supported by air strikes with glide bombs. The information could not be independently verified.

Heavy fighting continues in the Donbass. © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

“We see through the enemy’s movements and are strengthening ourselves,” said Zelensky. He urged the Western partners to deliver the promised weapons and ammunition in a timely manner. “This is of fundamental importance for defense.”

Kyiv continues attacks near Kursk

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces continued their advance into Russian territory near Kursk. “We control certain areas,” said Zelensky, without giving any further details. He also thanked the Ukrainian soldiers deployed near Kursk “for further increasing the exchange fund” – a euphemism for the capture of more Russian soldiers who are to be exchanged as bargaining chips for Ukrainian citizens in the hands of the Russians.

Russia and Ukraine regularly exchange prisoners of war. Ukraine took many prisoners of war, especially in the initial phase of the operation, especially since the Russian side did not initially have particularly experienced and powerful units in action.

Ukrainian Air Force bombs targets near Kursk

The Ukrainian Air Force Chief Mykola Oleshchuk reported successful missions by his fighter planes in the western Russian region of Kursk. Precision bombs were mainly used against Russian positions and troop concentrations. This information could not be verified either.

Ukrainian jets fly attacks near Kursk. (Archive photo) © LIBKOS/AP/dpa

Even though Russian units have now started to integrate abandoned houses into their defense lines, they cannot escape the attacks. “We see everything, we know everything,” Oleshchuk wrote on the Telegram platform. “Our precision bombs will find you everywhere.”

Precision bombs are glide bombs that can be guided to their target by remote control. During the advance in the Kursk region, two important bridges over the Sejm River were destroyed by fighter planes.

Oleshchuk did not provide any information on which aircraft types Ukraine used in its attacks. Ukrainian military experts believe that the American F-16 fighter jets provided by the West have not yet been used. Ukraine still has Soviet Mig-29 fighter jets in its fleet.

According to Ukrainian reports, Russian air strikes were observed in the region on villages that were still under the control of the Russian armed forces. In total, there were 17 Russian air strikes with 27 glide bombs against Russian villages during the day, the General Staff in Kiev said. This information could not be independently verified either. dpa