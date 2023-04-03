Wagner Group leader Yevgeni Prigozhin announced on Sunday evening that Russian troops now control the center of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Prigozhin explained via Telegram that Russian soldiers took control of the city center at 11pm.

“We hoisted the Russian flag with the inscription ‘In memory of Vladlen Tatarsky’, the journalist killed in an explosion in St. Petersburg – ‘and the flag of the Wagner group,’ he said, adding that he had ‘legally taken Bakhmut’ and that ” the enemy is concentrating on the western regions”.

For several weeks now, the most complicated front in the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been that of Bakhmut, which has been the scene of heavy fighting. Prigozhin said a few days ago that the fighting around the city had “practically destroyed” the Ukrainian army.

However, the news of Bakhmut’s conquest was denied by Kiev. On Facebook, the Ukrainian General Staff let it be known that the enemy does not stop assaulting the city in an attempt to take it under full control. And that Ukrainian soldiers repulsed enemy attacks more than 20 times.