Ukraine, the Wagner change your mind on Bakhmut: “We will not retreat on May 10, we have weapons”

Only a few days after announcing the withdrawal of his men from the front, due to heavy losses and supplies deemed inadequate, the head of the Wagner he spoke again.

In a message posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin seems to have changed his mind on the retreat announced for May 10th by the group of mercenaries: “They promised us that there will be enough ammunition and weapons to continue our action. They assured us that everything that will be necessary will be supplied to us, so that the enemies cannot beat us and have assured us that we can do to Bakhmut as we see fit”. And the head of the group of mercenaries added: “Yesterday I asked all our commanders if anyone wants to switch to other military formations, but they all answered with a categorical ‘no'”, thus dismissing the rumors about a possible dissolution of the group Wagner, circulated in recent days. At present, the Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on Prigozhin’s statements.

