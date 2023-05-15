The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, offered Ukraine information on the location of the Russian troops. to be able to attack them in exchange for the Ukrainians withdrawing their soldiers from the surroundings of the city of Bakhmut, according to documents from the US intelligence services.

According to these documents, leaked by the Discord platform and cited by the Washington Postit was at the end of January that Prigozhin launched that offer to his contacts in the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate, given the numerous casualties that his group of mercenaries was suffering in the besieged Ukrainian city.

According to this leak, It was not the first time that Prigozhin had “secret communications” with Ukrainian military intelligence. during the course of the war.

However, the leaked documents do not clarify which Russian troop positions Prigozhin offered to reveal, according to the postciting a Ukrainian official, said it had been rejected by Ukraine on previous occasions for fear of being false and for lack of trust in Wagner’s boss.

As the newspaper points out, Prigozhin had promised to take control of the city of Bakhmut before May 9, when Victory Day against the Nazis is celebrated in Russia, but in recent days he has even threatened to withdraw his forces from the city.

Prigozhin has repeatedly denounced his group’s lack of arms and equipment, and last Friday he once again accused the Russian Ministry of Defense of lying in its war reports.

That day, He also denounced that the Ukrainian troops approached up to 500 meters northwest of Bakhmut due to the flight of the Russian regular troops that protected that flank.

According to one of the documents revealed by the post, Prigozhin was aware of the drop in morale among Wagner’s forces and that even some fighters had resisted deploying to Bakhmut for fear of further casualties.

