Poland, Wagner militia towards Suwalki; dangerous situation

About a hundred fighters from the Wagner brigade are said to be heading towards the Suwalki corridor, which connects the territory of Belarus with the Kaliningrad region of Russia, near the border of Poland with Lithuania. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki according to local press reports. “We have information that over 100 mercenaries from the Wagner group stationed in Belarus have moved towards the Suwałki pass – said Morawiecki – the situation is becoming even more dangerous”. When asked if Poland and Lithuania will close their borders with Belarus, the Polish prime minister added that it is a hypothesis that “we are considering”. During a visit to Gliwice, an industrial city in the south of the country, the head of the Polish government said that “for almost two years we have been dealing with a permanent attack on the Polish border. This year alone there have been 16,000 attempts to cross illegally by immigrants, whom Vladimir Putin and Aleksandr Lukashenko are trying to bring to Poland, they want to push to Poland.” “Now the situation is even more dangerous. We have information that over 100 mercenaries from the Wagner group have moved towards the Suwałki isthmus near Grodno in Belarus,” Morawiecki said, according to whom “this is a step towards another hybrid attack on Polish territory.” “They will probably be disguised by Belarusian border guards and will help illegal immigrants to enter Polish territory, they will destabilize Poland, but they will probably also try to infiltrate Poland by posing as illegal immigrants, and this creates additional risks,” he added.

Belarus: Poland, Wagnerites could pretend to be migrants to enter the EU’

Wagner’s mercenaries could help illegal migrants enter the European Union or pretend to be migrants themselves in yet another attempt at destabilisation. This is the alarm raised by the Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki, while the pressure on his country is growing after the arrival of the ‘Wagnerites’ in Belarus and the threats of ‘march on Warsaw’ by the Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko. As part of the “hybrid war” that Minsk has been waging against Europe for some time, Wagner could also facilitate new illegal entries from Belarus, as has already been done in recent years on the borders of Poland and Lithuania. According to the premier, about a hundred militiamen would have moved near the Suwalki corridor, a strip of land about 65 km long straddling the border between Lithuania and Poland, which connects Belarus to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. “Now the situation is becoming even more dangerous – Morawiecki warned, speaking during a press conference in an arms factory in Gliwice, in the south of the country – This is certainly a step towards another hybrid attack on Polish territory”.

“Probably – said the premier – they will disguise themselves as Belarusian border guards and help illegal immigrants to enter Polish territory, destabilizing Poland, but they will probably also try to infiltrate Poland by posing as illegal immigrants, and this creates further risks”.

Wagner has moved to Belarus after being forced out of Ukraine last month following the failed uprising against the Moscow leadership led by Yevgheny Prigozhin.

Subscribe to the newsletter

