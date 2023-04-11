The Russian military would control 80 percent of the city of Bakhmut in Donbass in eastern Ukraine. The leader of the Wagner group said so, Yevgeny Prigozhinquoted by the Ria Novosti news agency.

Russia continues to gain ground in Bakhmut, the strategic city of Donbass where fighting has raged for weeks, but at the cost of “significant” losses, underlines the American think tank Institute for the Study of War (Isw) in its latest update on the situation on the battlefield.

“Geolocated videos released on April 9 and 10 show that Russian forces made marginal progress northwest of Khromove (2km west of Bakhmut), southwest part of Bakhmut and north of Sacco and Vanzetti (15km north of Bakhmut)”, writes the Isw.