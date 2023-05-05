Prigozhin, Wagner chief: “If things continue like this, I will abandon the battlefield”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner without ammunition, showed all his fury in a video posted on Telegram. Prigozhin addressed the military leaders in Moscow directly and announced the withdrawal of his units from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut by May 10th.

“On behalf of the Wagner fighters and their command that on May 10, 2023 we will be forced to hand over positions in the city of Bakhmut to units of the Ministry of Defense and to redeploy mercenaries in the rear to lick our wounds,” says Prigozhin. “I am withdrawing – he continues – the units of the Wagner Group from Bakhmut because with the lack of ammunition they are destined for a senseless death”, he explains to Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin and the Russian people.

THE VIDEO IN WHICH PRIGOZHIN ANNOUNCES THE WITHDRAWAL FROM MAY 10

PRIGOZHIN FURIOUS AGAINST MOSCOW SPEAKS TO THE ROOM WITH THE CORPSES OF HIS MILITIA BEHIND

Last night, a #Prigozhin decidedly very angry (as you can see from this clip) he shot a video against the background of dozens of corpses of soldiers of the #Wagner in which he asks #Shoigu And #Gerasimov where is the ammo you requested. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/c9EGd4cqJt —OSINT-I (@OSINTI1) May 5, 2023

Russian foreign minister: “Moscow will take revenge for the attack”

