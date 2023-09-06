We will have to experience a football break at the club level, now the teams will have to face each other to get a place in the next Euro 2024, one of the teams that will play is the England team that will have to face Ukraine. The English team has fallen into the same group as Italy. North Macedonia and Malta.
The English team comes to this break as the first classified in Group C with a full of victories.
Below we will show you all the necessary information prior to this meeting between the Ukrainians and the English:
Where will Ukraine vs England be played?
Date: Saturday September 9, 2023
Location: Wroclaw, Poland.
Stadium: Wrocław Stadium.
start time: 6:00 p.m. in Spain / 10:00 a.m. in Mexico / 1:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Where can you watch Ukraine vs England in Spain?
live streaming: Uefa TV
Where can you watch Ukraine vs England in Argentina?
live streaming: Uefa TV
Where can you watch Ukraine vs England in Mexico?
live streaming: Uefa TV
Where can you watch Ukraine vs England in Colombia?
live streaming: Uefa TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
malt
|
1-0V
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
North Macedonia
|
2-3V
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Germany
|
3-3 E
|
Friendly
|
England
|
2-0V
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Scotland
|
0-0E
|
Nations League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
North Macedonia
|
7-0V
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
malt
|
0-4V
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Ukraine
|
2-0V
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Italy
|
1-2V
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
France
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
For these matches to seek a place in the next Eurocup to be played in 2024, the team coached by Gareth Southgate will not have any casualties
Just like the English go with the entire squad, those coached by Oleksandr Petrakov will not suffer from injured players for these matches either.
Ukraine: Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Kryvstov, Matvienko; Stepanenko, Sudakov, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Tsygankov; Vladyslav Vanat
England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford
Ukraine 1-2 England
