Belgium and Ukraine will play their last card at Euro 2024 when they meet in the third duel of Group E. Both teams need a victory to secure their place in the next phase of the competition.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Belgium and Ukraine: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and news about the teams.
City: Stuttgart, Germany
Stadium: MPHArena
Date: Wednesday June 26
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 13:00 in Argentina, 10:00 in Mexico
Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
VAR: Stuart Attwell
In Spain The match can be followed live through La 1 de TVE and in streaming through RTVE Play.
In Argentina will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA in
Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Slovakia
|
1-2V
|
Euro 2024
|
Romania
|
3-0 D
|
Euro 2024
|
Moldova
|
0-4V
|
Friendly
|
Poland
|
3-1D
|
Friendly
|
Germany
|
0-0
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Romania
|
2-0V
|
Euro 2024
|
Slovakia
|
0-1D
|
Euro 2024
|
Luxembourg
|
3-0V
|
Friendly
|
Montenegro
|
2-0V
|
Friendly
|
England
|
2-2
|
Friendly
The match between Ukraine and Belgium will be one of the most interesting on the third day of the group stage of Euro 2024. This match will define which team will advance to the next round of the tournament and which will be eliminated.
These teams have never met in the Euro Cup. Ukraine comes to this match after beating Slovakia. Group E reaches the last day with a four-way tie.
Ukraine: A. Trubin; O. Tymchyk, I. Zabarnyi, M. Matviyenko, O. Zinchenko; M. Shaparenko, V. Brazhko, G. Sudakov; A. Yarmolenko, M. Mudryk, A. Dovbyk.
After the victory against Romania, which brings Belgium closer to qualifying for the next round, Domenico Tedesco, coach of the Red Devils, gave his opinion on the potential of his squad in this tournament.
“We have an extreme amount of potential. Look, the last game (against Ukraine) will be difficult (…) We are very relieved to have won. It was very important to get the three points. For the rest of the tournament, we are relieved (from the pressure) and happy.”
– Tedesco at conference
Belgium: K. Casteels; T. Castagne, W. Faes, J. Vertonghen, A. Theate; Y. Tielemans, A. Onana, K. De Bruyne; J. Doku, D. Lukebakio, R. Lukaku.
Belgium is, man for man, a more powerful team than Ukraine, however, it has not been able to manifest this superiority over its previous rivals. This duel is one of life or death for both squads, so it is expected to be intense and for both teams to play with the knife between their teeth.
In this context, it seems that the Red Devils have more arguments to aspire to victory.
Ukraine 1-2 Belgium
