Ukraine vowed Sunday to Russia to “respond” to a nighttime missile attack on the port city of Odessa.

Odessa, located on the Black Sea, suffered several blows.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed “retaliation for Odessa”.

The city was targeted at night in an attack that left two dead and 22 wounded, including at least four children, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

The cathedral, which is located in the city and which dates back to its construction more than 200 years ago, suffered damages such as collapsing walls, burning icons and smashing chandeliers.

And the Russian forces confirm that they exclusively target military sites.

Today, Sunday, the Russian army confirmed that the recent strikes targeted “facilities where terrorist attacks against Russia were prepared using unmanned boats,” noting that “all identified targets were destroyed.”

And the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, blamed the Kiev “conscience” for the cathedral’s destruction, which, according to the spokeswoman, deploys air defense systems in residential areas.