Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to respond to Russia in the Black Sea to ensure that its waters are not blocked and that it is able to import and export grain and other commodities.

Zelensky said, in a video recording: “If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea, outside its territory, and surrounds us or fires at us again, or launches missiles at our ports, then Ukraine will do the same. This is a fair defense of our chances, in any corridor.

He added: «We do not have many ships. But they must clearly understand that by the end of (the crisis), they will not have ships.”

Zelensky called on Russia to stop firing missiles and drones at Ukrainian ports and to allow trade, in statements he made to journalists from Latin American countries.

The Ukrainian president’s remarks come as Kiev seeks to ensure the continuation of the export of its agricultural products and other commodities after Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement to export grain across the Black Sea, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last year.