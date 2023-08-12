Kuleba: Kyiv will legally respond to calls for negotiations with Russia

Ukraine is increasingly hearing calls for talks with Russia, but it will take legal steps to silence them. About it declared Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Dmitry Kuleba, his words are quoted by LIGA.net

He stressed that a difficult political season is approaching. “Voices get louder [с призывом начать переговоры]. We will do everything within the framework of international law and criminal law so that these voices fade away, ”Kuleba promised.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry admitted the possibility of negotiations with the Russian side after the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). However, he stressed that direct negotiations between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are not being considered. At the same time, Kuleba specified that there are currently no conditions for negotiations.