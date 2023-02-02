“Reconstruction is a great matter and we are at your side. We will rebuild this beautiful country together”. Thus the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, in Kiev alongside the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The EU’s “economic, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine since the beginning of the war amounts to almost 50 billion. We will get through this winter, dear Volodymyr, and many more to come”, he added.

“You have become candidates while you are at war and continue to make important progress. It comforts me to see that anti-corruption authorities are alert” and that there is a “rapid political reaction. Today we propose Ukraine to join key European programmes, which will give the “Ukraine benefits close to EU membership in many areas. We will discuss it now and I will be happy to give further details at the press conference later,” the president of the European Commission underlined.