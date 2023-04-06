For Ukraine “we want a just peace to be restored” and for this “Russia needs to put an end to the invasion and withdraw its troops” from Ukrainian territory. The principles of “sovereignty” and “territorial integrity are enshrined in the charter of the United Nations, which we both fully support.” To underline it President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Beijing at the table of the three-way summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron, the beginning of which was broadcast by EU audiovisual services. “I come here to discuss with you in person, President Xi. I look forward to discussing these issues together with President Macron and how best to address the challenges ahead,” he stressed.

“We are counting on China not to supply any military equipment to Russia, directly or indirectly, because we all know that arming the aggressor would be against international law,” the president of the European Commission said. If Beijing were to arm Russia “it would damage our relations significantly”.

China “is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council: it has a great responsibility to use its influence, in a friendship built over decades with Russia. We are counting on Beijing to really exercise this responsibility and be very clear in his message” to Moscow on the war in Ukraine, von der Leyen then underlined. China, he added, “has a very particular responsibility” and should “use its influence” over Russia to achieve “positive developments” in Ukraine.

Today’s meeting is “an opportunity for a constructive and frank dialogue. The EU and China have extensive and complex relations: how we manage them will be a determining factor for future economic prosperity. This is why I do not consider decoupling, I de-coupling from China, as a viable or desirable strategy”, underlined the president of the European Commission. “Likewise – she continued – I see a certain number of risks that Europe has to face, so in the current geopolitical context it is more important than ever that we talk to each other and that we keep the lines of communication open”.

During the meeting with the Chinese president, “I encouraged him to contact Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. I know Zelensky has asked publicly. It was interesting to hear that President Xi reiterated his willingness to speak to him, at the right time and when the conditions are right. I think that’s a positive element,” said Von der Leyen.

The European Union and the People’s Republic of China are “large trading partners: the EU is China’s largest export market, while China is our third largest. While we face some imbalances in our economic relations, China and the EU must cooperate closely on the most urgent global challenges: climate change, nuclear threats, health, financial stability and others”, said von der Leyen adding: “Our future depends on this, as large economies on the global stage China and the EU both have a responsibility to uphold and improve the rules-based international order, based on the UN charter”.