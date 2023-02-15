”We seek to undermine Russia’s ability to maintain its war machine. With nine sanctions packages already in place, the Russian economy is in a recession”. But ”to keep the pressure strong” on Moscow ”we are proposing a 10th package of sanctions with new trade bans and export controls on Russian technologies”. This was stated by the president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, underlining that ”we propose export restrictions on more electronic components used in Russian weapons such as drones, missiles, helicopters”.

Von der Leyen also announced that “for the first time” since the beginning of the conflict the European Union ”proposes to sanction Iranian entities, including those connected to the Guardians of the Revolution”, the Pasdaran, for the ”hundreds of Iranian-made drones used by Russia on the battlefields in Ukraine”. ”These Iranian-made drones are killing Ukrainian civilians, this is atrocious!” he underlined, explaining that as the European Union ”it is our duty to sanction them and confront Iran on the supply of drones and the transfer of know-how for build sites for the production of drones in Russia”.

Citing the approval of ”legislative reforms which according to some would have taken years”, the president of the EU Commission then highlighted how the Ukrainians ”are fighting with all their heart and soul for Europe” and are ”by making tangible progress” towards membership ”while they are fighting a war”. Ukrainians ”know that joining our Union is a meritocratic process”, she added, stating that ”Ukraine is a nation which is not only defined by its history and heritage, but also by his dreams. And Europe is one of these dreams”.

Russian President Vladimir ”Putin wanted to kill Ukraine’s European dream, but ora Ukraine is heading towards the European Union faster and more resolutely than in the past”, he has declared.