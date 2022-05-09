The entrance to theUkraine in the European Union it will be decided by June. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, spoke today via call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after yesterday’s G7, about the request for EU membership presented by her country and is waiting to “receive the answers to the questionnaire for membership. The Commission – he informs via social media – aims to give its opinion next June “.