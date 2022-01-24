Ukraine is “a free and sovereign country”, which “makes its own choices”. And the European Union “stands alongside Ukraine”. This was stated by the president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, announcing an aid package for Kiev in Brussels. The Union and its financial institutions “from 2014 to today – he continues – have allocated over 17 billion in transfers and loans to the country. So today I am announcing a new package of financial assistance to the country, consisting of both emergency loans and transfers “.

“We are proposing – he continues – a new financial assistance package of 1.2 billion euros, which will help Ukraine with its financial needs due to the conflict. We hope that the Council will approve it as soon as possible. We will then proceed with the rapid disbursement of the first € 600m. We will also start work on a second program to support Ukraine’s modernization efforts. In addition, the Commission will almost double its transfers this year, with € 120m for state-strengthening efforts. “.