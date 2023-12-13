Russian President Vladimir Putin's “failure” to invade “will not automatically result in Ukraine's victory.” Thus the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “As the war drags on – he added – we must demonstrate what it means to support Ukraine 'for as long as necessary'. Ukraine is not only fighting against the invader, but for Europe. Joining our family will be the victory final of Ukraine. And for this we have a decisive role to play.”

The report on enlargement “shows clear progress on all the steps” requested in Kiev: “More than 90% of the reforms were completed on time”, continues von der Leyen. Ukraine “has done hard work and the goal of completing seven steps is within reach. Kiev is showing us how much it cares about our Union and our values. And we must live up to their determination”, he said. stated.

Zelensky in Oslo, Norway: “He will continue to support Kiev”

Visit to Norway for Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, for talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. This was announced by the Norwegian government. Zelensky will also participate in the Nordic Summit scheduled for today in Oslo.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to welcome President Zelensky to Norway – says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in a statement – I look forward to constructive talks. Norway will continue to support Ukraine in the battle for self-defense. We are ensuring targeted support, in the long term to assist Ukraine in its fight for freedom and democracy. Ukraine's efforts are important to protect freedom and security here in Norway too.”