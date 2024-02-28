Ukraine, Von der Leyen: “Joint procurement on weapons and vaccines”

“At the heart of the defense strategy “there must be a simple principle: Europe must spend more, spend better, spend in a European way. In the coming weeks we will present some proposals with the first European industrial strategy for defense. One of the objectives central will be to prioritize joint procurement in the defense sector, just as we did with vaccines or natural gas“. This was announced by the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaking at the plenary of the European Chamber.

“It's time to discuss using windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine. This is Europe's assumption of responsibility for its own security“, he added, underlining that “the simple truth is that we cannot afford the luxury of staying calm. We have no control over elections or decisions in other parts of the world. With or without the support of our partners, we cannot allow Russia to win.”

“On I would like to make one point clear: European sovereignty will make our partnerships strongerthe. It will never affect the importance and the necessity of our NATO alliance. Indeed, a more sovereign Europe, particularly in matters of defence, is fundamental for the strengthening of NATO”, underlined the president of the EU Commission. “This is why I am happy with the news that Sweden will soon become a NATO ally. And I want to congratulate Sweden, under the leadership of Kristersson for this historic step for the country and for our common security.”

For von der Leyen “in recent years we have lived under the illusion of peace. Putin has used this dividend of peace for a new war”. Now “we are witnessing the power and dangers of a growing and disturbing league of authoritarian leaders. North Korea is delivering order after order of munitions to Russia. Iran is providing attack drones, and, crucially, there is also the technology to support themto inflict incalculable damage on Ukrainian cities and citizens.”

“The gwar in Gaza and large-scale destabilization in the Middle East point to an era of insecurity and conflict in the region. And, of course, we see the continued rise of aggressive economic competition and distortions, which pose real risks to European security. To put it bluntly, as outgoing Finnish President Niinistö did last month: “Europe must wake up,” he urged: “And I would add: urgently! Because the stakes are very high: our freedom and our prosperity. And we must begin to behave accordingly.”

“Dwe need to start working on the future of the European security architecture. Because the truth is that we have not only been living with conflict since 2022, but for much longer. Threats to our security, prosperity and way of life come in many forms. Some are obvious, others are more confusing on the surface,” he continued in his speech to the European Parliament.

It ranges from “tackling political interference to reducing our dangerous dependencies – a policy I have called de-risking, up to the elimination of hostile actors from our critical infrastructures. We Europeans must be on our guard. It is not just a question of defeat bullies on the battlefield, but throughout our society. It will be a joint effort. But I am confident that we will overcome this challenge,” she explained.

“There good news is that we have already started a lot of this work. Indeed, recent years have not only served to shatter some European illusions. But they also shattered many illusions about Europe”, namely “that our unity would not hold up in the face of a war on our continent. Or that our rules and divisions would prevent us from providing massive financial, military and political support. Over the past two years, Europe has shown that it will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. And we have also shown that a more sovereign Europe is not just wishful thinking,” von der Leyen noted.