‘No to plans to consolidate Russian annexations’. China, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has a “responsibility” to work towards a “just” peace in Ukraine, which does not mean “consolidating the annexations” of Ukrainian territories by Russia. He underlines it the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyenin a speech at the Epc think tank in Brussels, in view of the trip that will take her to China next week, together with the French president Emmanuel Macron.

“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council – says the president – China has a responsibility to safeguard the principles and values ​​that underpin the United Nations Charter. And China has a responsibility to play a constructive role in promoting a just peace. But that peace – he warns – can only be just if it is based on maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

“Ukraine – he continues – will define the conditions for a just peace, which requires the withdrawal of the invaders’ troops. Any peace plan that consolidates Russian annexations is simply not a feasible plan. We must be frank on this point. The way which China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for the future of EU-China relations”, underlines von der Leyen.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sees Vladimir Putin’s “weakness” as an opportunity to “increase” China’s grip on Russia, in a balance of power that has been “inverted” since the 20th century, von der Leyen said. The “very deliberate” hardening of China’s strategic position, she notes, “has been accompanied by a rise in increasingly assertive actions.” This “we were reminded of in Moscow, during President Xi’s state visit. Far from being discouraged by the heinous and illegal invasion of Ukraine, President Xi maintains his ‘friendship without limits’ with Vladimir Putin’s Russia But there has been a change of dynamic in the relationship between China and Russia.”

“It is clear from the visit – continues von der Leyen – that China sees Vladimir Putin’s weakness as a way to increase its influence over Russia. And it is clear that the balance of power in that relationship, which for much of the century last year favored Russia, it has now reversed. Most telling were President Xi’s parting words to Putin on the steps outside the Kremlin, when he said: ‘Right now there are changes that have not been seen for 100 years. And we are the ones driving these changes together.'”

The relationship between the EU and China “is one of the most intricate and important in the world. And the way we manage it will be decisive for our future economic prosperity and national security”, he then underlined in view of the trip to Beijing. “In less than 50 years – notes the president – China has gone from widespread poverty and economic isolation to being the second largest economy in the world, a leader in many cutting-edge technologies. Since 1978, China’s growth has been an average of more than 9% a year and more than 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty. This is one of the greatest achievements of the last half-century of history,” he stresses.

China’s reach “extends to all continents and global institutions, and its ambitions are greater. Through the Belt and Road Initiative, it is the largest lender to developing countries. And its economic power , industrial and military” prevents us from believing that “China itself is still a developing country”, added the president of the EU Commission.

“We heard it last October – continues von der Leyen – when President Xi Jinping told the Communist Party Congress that by 2049 he wants China to become a world leader in ‘national strength and international influence’. Or to put it in simpler terms: Essentially, he wants China to become the most powerful nation in the world. Given its size and global influence, it’s good that China’s economy has finally reopened after Covid-19. And it’s good that our citizens, our businesses and our diplomats can have exchanges again. Because mutual understanding starts with talking”, he continues.

The EU therefore underlines “the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Any weakening of regional stability in Asia, the fastest growing region in the world, affects global security, the free flow of trade and our interests in the area”. . China, he notes, “has taken a more assertive stance towards its neighbourhood. The display of military force in the South China Sea and East China Sea, and on the border with India, directly affects our partners and their interests “, he remarks.

The “serious human rights violations” occurring “in Xinjiang are a cause for great concern, as indicated in the recent report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights”, said von der Leyen, adding: “The way in which China complies with international human rights obligations will be another test of how, and how much, we can cooperate with China,” the president continued.

China, in addition to being more assertive on the military level, has also “intensified its policies of disinformation and economic and commercial coercion. It is a deliberate policy, which targets other countries to ensure that they comply”, then underlines von der Leyen in speech. “We saw it – continues the president – when Beijing responded to the opening of a Taiwan office in Vilnius by adopting retaliatory measures against Lithuania and other European companies. We saw it with boycotts against clothing brands, which had spoken of human rights, or with sanctions against deputies, officials and academic institutions, for their stance on China’s actions”.

“We see member states increasingly having to deal with Chinese activities in their societies that are not tolerable. And we’ve seen it in the region, for example when China severely restricted Australian barley and wine exports, to because of his government’s questions about the origins of Covid-19. This is all part of a deliberate use of dependencies and economic leverage, to ensure that China gets what it wants from smaller countries.”