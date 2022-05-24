Ukraine Von der Leyen accuses Russia of using food as a weapon – Polish PM compares Russia to Stalin’s famine

In his speech, von der Leyen stressed that global cooperation is “an antidote to Russian blackmail attempts”.

European President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at a Davos economic forum on Tuesday that Russia is using food as a weapon with global implications. News about it Reuters.

“Kremlin army seizes grain storage and machinery in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine […] and Russian warships in the Black Sea are blocking Ukrainian ships full of wheat and sunflower seeds, ”von der Leyen added.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) According to the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck in turn, the Russian president blamed Vladimir Putinia on the use of Ukrainian grain crops as a weapon and a means of extortion.

Morawieck said Russia’s actions are “what Stalin did in 1933,” referring to Ukraine’s famine, the Holodomor.

The Holodomor refers to the famine that raged in the territory of Soviet Ukraine between 1932 and 1933, killing millions of people. What made the famine exceptional was that it was caused by the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin by expropriation of peasants ’grain and food stocks.

UN Director of the World Food Program David Beasley said Mondaythat the world is facing the worst food crisis in decades due to the combined effects of the corona pandemic, climate change and the war launched by Russia.

“In the coming months, we may have a food pricing problem, but after that, there may be a shortage of food,” Beasley said in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper interviewed in March, a specialist researcher at the Natural Resources Center (Luke) Hanna-Maija Karikalliota. According to him, the invasion of Ukraine, known as the European grain fence, and the large-scale war will have a significant impact on the food security of many countries.

“It is causing great damage, especially in African countries, which have imported a lot of grain, especially from Ukraine. There are some stocks, but this year is going to be hard. There is a big food crisis in sight in these countries, ”Karikallio said in an interview.

In Lebanon and Libya, more than 40% of the wheat consumed comes from Ukraine. Ukrainian wheat is also bought in particular by other countries in North Africa and the Middle East, Indonesia, Bangladesh and the Philippines, but also by the European Union.

Ukraine accounts for 16% of world maize exports, 12% of wheat, 19% of barley and 22% of rapeseed.

Major some of Ukraine’s grain for export has previously been transported by sea through the Black Sea, but since the first days of the war all Ukrainian Black Sea ports have been out of service.

American newspaper The Washington Post says Ukraine has invested 20 years in infrastructure that has allowed grain to be exported directly from farms to the port. For this reason, the share of grain exported by land is only a fraction of the share of maritime transport. Ukraine’s grain exports are therefore completely dependent on sea exports.

Reuters According to the Commission, almost 25 million tonnes of grain will not be delivered due to the blockade of ports and the lack of other infrastructure.

The blockade of Odessa ports in particular has had a significant impact on Ukrainian grain exports, as it is the largest of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Director of Transinvestservice, Ukraine’s largest private shipping company, Andrey Stavnitsercomments To The Economistthat Ukrainian grain silos are largely full and there is no more room in this year’s harvest for the silos.

He adds that if the grain cannot be stored properly, the entire crop may rot. For this reason, he attaches importance to the liberalization of the port of Odessa.

“Lifting the blockade of the port of Odessa is as important as supplying arms to Ukraine.”

European the union has promised to open up alternative logistics routes that would allow Ukraine to continue exporting grain to other countries.

EU agriculture ministers discussed the introduction of these routes in Brussels on Tuesday.

The Economist according to the EU is trying to increase rail and road transport routes to compensate for lost transport capacity by sea.

Kremlin said on Monday that Western countries are responsible for the global food crisis because of the economic sanctions they have imposed on Russia.

According to the Kremlin, Ukraine has made commercial shipping impossible by mining its own territorial waters.