The diary The Wall Street Journal published an exclusive report on Thursday on how the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline was plotted, between Russia and Germany, in September 2022 in which it states that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the plan but later tried to cancel it, albeit unsuccessfully.

The report entitled “A drunken night on a chartered yacht: the true story of the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline” was published a day after it became known that Germany has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian citizen living in Poland for his alleged involvement in sabotage against the pipeline through which Russia transports gas to Germany via the Baltic.

Gas leak from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline off Bornholm, Denmark, Baltic Sea. Photo:EFE

According to the WSJ, this attack, which it defines as one of the “most audacious acts of sabotage in modern history”, It was hatched at a meeting of “a handful of senior Ukrainian military officers and businessmen” to “toast their country’s remarkable success in stopping the Russian invasion” of Ukraine in February 2022.

“Encouraged by alcohol and patriotic fervour, someone suggested a radical next step: destroying Nord Stream,” says the report, which recalls that there was even speculation that behind The blowing up of the gas pipeline by means of three underwater explosions was supported by American intelligence, the thesis defended by Russia, and even by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

The “true story” is, according to the WSJ, that private businessmen financed the operation carried out by a group of six people sailing aboard the Andromeda, a 15-metre pleasure yacht they had rented in Germany. Among them were four civilian divers and a woman, “whose presence helped create the illusion that they were a group of friends on a pleasure cruise,” the report says.

Nord Stream, a key gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. Photo:Philip Singer. EFE

The scheme cost about $300,000 and was overseen by an acting general with experience in special operations who reported to the then-commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhniy, according to the WSJ investigation, which spoke to one of the participants and three other people familiar with the operation, among other sources.

“The CIA warned Zelensky’s office to stop the operation, U.S. officials said. The Ukrainian president then ordered Zaluzhniy to stop it, according to Ukrainian officials and officials familiar with the conversation, as well as Western intelligence officials. But the general ignored the order and his team modified the original plan, “these people said.”

The Wall Street Journal notes that he exchanged messages with Zaluzhniy, now Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, and also spoke to a senior official in the Ukrainian intelligence service (SBU) to corroborate the information. Both denied the veracity of the information.

Zelensky “did not approve the implementation of such actions on the territory of third countries and did not issue relevant orders,” stressed the Ukrainian intelligence source consulted by the WSJ.

The newspaper said that the account given by those involved in the sabotage was partly corroborated by a nearly two-year German police investigation, which, it said, “has not directly linked President Zelensky to the clandestine operation.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a meeting with manufacturers within the framework of the Made in Ukraine economic platform in Kovel on July 30, 2024. Photo:AFP

The WSJ identifies one of those recruited for the operation as Roman Chervinsky, a decorated colonel who previously served in Ukraine’s main security and intelligence service, the SBU, and is currently on trial in Ukraine on unrelated charges.

In July, the paper adds, he was released on bail after more than a year in detention and when contacted he declined to comment on the Nord Stream case, saying he was not authorized.

In addition to what was published by the American newspaper, The results of an investigation into the attack on Nord Stream became known on Wednesday carried out by the German public television channel ARD, the newspaper ‘Süddeutsche Zeitung’ and the weekly ‘Die Zeit’.

According to this investigation, Germany has issued an order to arrest a diving instructor identified as “Vladimir S.” , but the order has not been executed by Poland, although Warsaw and Berlin are discussing the future of the suspect.

“Vladimir S.” and two other Ukrainian citizens, managers of a diving school and identified as “Ewgen U.” and “his wife Svetlana,” are the alleged perpetrators of the sabotage, according to the investigation by these media.