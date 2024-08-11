Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, acknowledged this Saturday night the incursion of Ukrainian troops into Russia, specifically in the Kursk area, which began five days ago and said that the operation was aimed at “displacing the war into the aggressor’s territory.”

The head of the Ukrainian armed forces “sent several reports from the front, about our actions and about the spread of the war to the territory of the aggressor,” the Ukrainian president said, in the first direct admission of his country’s involvement in the offensive.

“I am grateful to every unit of our Defence Forces that is ensuring” this goal, he added. “Ukraine is showing that it can really do justice and guarantee the exact kind of pressure that is needed: pressure on the aggressor,” he stressed.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

kyiv launched a large-scale operation in the Russian border region of Kursk on Tuesday, after months of retreat before the Russian army on the eastern front of Ukraine. The operation is the largest on Russian territory since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to analysts, Ukrainian units have penetrated up to 15 km into Russian territory and captured several towns.

What are Ukrainian troops aiming for with their Kursk offensive?

A senior Ukrainian security official told AFP on Sunday that Thousands of soldiers are taking part in the raid, with the aim of “stretching” the Kremlin’s forces and “destabilising” Russia.

“The goal is to stretch the enemy’s positions, inflict maximum losses, destabilise the situation in Russia – because they are unable to protect their own borders – and transfer the war to Russian territory,” he said.

The Russian military said Wednesday that Ukraine had mobilized 1,000 troops to launch its incursion, but the Ukrainian representative told AFP that there were “many more” soldiers, probably “thousands.”

Russian troops deliver military equipment in Russia's Kursk region. Photo:EFE

The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday released new footage purportedly showing an attack on a column of Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Kursk region, as well as the destruction of a tank.

According to Moscow, kyiv bombed a residential building in the city of Kursk early Sunday morning, causing 13 injuries. In response, Russian diplomacy on Sunday promised a “severe response” from the Kremlin’s armed forces.

According to the Ukrainian official, the incursion was initially aimed at diverting Russian forces from the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv in the northeast and Donbas in the east.

It was a very good operation and it really lifted the spirits of us, the Ukrainian army, the state and society.

The aim, he insisted, was to relieve pressure on kyiv’s outnumbered and under-armed troops.

But for now, The incursion has not weakened Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow has been gaining ground for several months, the senior security official said.

“In principle, the situation has not changed. Their pressure in the east continues, they have not withdrawn their troops from this area,” he said, referring to Russia, although “the intensity of Russian attacks in the east has decreased somewhat,” he added.

The Ukrainian official said, however, that the raid had succeeded in raising the spirits of Ukrainian society and the military. “It was a very successful operation” that “caught the Russians off guard” and “really lifted the spirits of us, the Ukrainian army, the state and society,” he said.

Fire in a residential building after a missile attack in Kursk, Russia. Photo:AFP

In his opinion, Russia will sooner or later “stop” Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, but if “after a certain time it fails to retake these territories, they could be used for political purposes”, for example during peace negotiations.

The Ukrainian representative stated that Russia, in response to the incursion, is preparing a massive missile attack on “command centers” in Ukraine.

He also said that kyiv had warned its Western allies about the operation. “Since Western weapons were actively used” in this offensive, “our Western partners were indirectly involved in its planning,” he said.

The United States said on Wednesday it was reaching out to Ukraine to learn more about the “targets” of the incursion.

The Ukrainian official also said that kyiv “strictly respects humanitarian law” in its offensive and that it has no intention of annexing the areas it currently occupies.

“It is very important that Ukraine does not violate any conventions, we strictly respect humanitarian law: we do not execute prisoners, we do not rape women, we do not loot,” he said.

Evacuated from the city of Rylsk in the Kursk region. Photo:Government of the Kursk region of Russia/ AFP

For now, to deal with the operation on the border, Russia launched “anti-terrorist operations” in the Russian regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk on Saturday.

Ukraine has also announced the evacuation of more than 76,000 people from the border region. Ukraine, in turn, has called for the evacuation of at least 20,000 civilians from the Sumy border region.