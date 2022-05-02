Home page politics

Of: Andrew Schmid

Were already in the Ukraine: Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and Anton Hofreiter vs. wants to go to the Ukraine: Friedrich Merz. © Michael Kappeler/Fabian Sommer/picture-alliance/dpa (montage)

Four politicians. Four parties. Traffic light MPs and opposition leader Merz visit Ukraine. It’s not just about solidarity.

Berlin – Olaf Scholz traveled to Ukraine on February 14; officially as an inaugural visit. The new Federal Chancellor visits the capital Kyiv. A day later, the SPD chancellor went to Moscow. crisis diplomacy in front Beginning of the Ukraine war. In vain, as is now clear.

A large-scale war of aggression by Russia has been raging in Ukraine since February 24. Scholz has not been seen in the crisis area since then. There are valid reasons for this and also something to do with Ukraine itself. Nevertheless, the chancellor paints an unhappy picture. Others represent German politics in Ukraine – now Friedrich Merz too.

Ukraine News: Merz travels to Kyiv – for three “embassies”

CDU leader Merz will travel to Kyiv on Tuesday (May 2nd). His chief of staff Jacob Schrot previously spoke of three “messages” that one would like to convey. First: show solidarity with Ukraine. Secondly: “Listen and take the concrete Ukrainian requests for support to Germany”. Third, Germany’s Ukraine policy is “not a question of government versus opposition.”

The fourth point could be your own profiling. Because opposition leader Merz has a hard time staging himself in a new Union role far away from the government bench. So far, this has only been partially achieved through traffic light-critical applications in the Bundestag. The Union had stepped on the toes of the federal government when it came to compulsory vaccination and arms deliveries.

With the visit to Kyiv, the next peak in the direction of the traffic light follows. Because while the opposition leader is traveling to Kyiv, the chancellor of Ukraine is staying away. The chancellor who flew to Japan when the Bundestag was debating arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Ukraine News: Merz attacks Scholz for “hesitation and procrastination”

The chancellor thus makes it easy for opponents to criticize his Ukraine policy. The timing may have been unfortunate, but there were good reasons for the trip to Japan. His predecessors Angela Merkel (CDU) and Gerhard Schröder (SPD) initially jetted to Beijing. Scholz deliberately opted for the economically strongest democracy in Asia instead of the autocratic rival. A “clear political signal”, as he said.

Merz then used the narrative of the braking chancellor. “Hesitation, procrastination, anxiety,” he scolded Scholz in the Bundestag. Scholz is reluctant to deliver weapons and is taking a too defensive line in the west.

Ukraine news: Steinmeier’s cancellation as reason for Scholz’s absence in Kyiv

Tokyo instead of Kyiv? Ukraine shares responsibility for the Chancellor’s absence. Finally, in mid-April, she invited Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (SPD) to leave Ukraine for his Russia policy. Scholz, who was “a bit irritated” by this, is still welcome. The Chancellor did not come. Also because of Steinmeier’s unloading. The reason is the “complicated situation” that arose after the unloading, said Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) on Monday. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit explained that, as usual, the federal government would report “promptly” on Scholz’s possible travel plans. Nothing to report at the moment.

CDU leader Merz saw Steinmeier’s rejection as a sign of Ukraine’s displeasure. In the Rheinische Post he spoke of Ukrainian “reservations against the Russia policy of the SPD”, which he could “understand well”. However, his own journey is now also causing a stir. The Federal Criminal Police Office should loudly Merz daily mirror “explicitly” advised against his plans. It needs more lead time. Merz is also said to have rejected BKA personal protection. The CDU boss denies that.

Ukraine-News: Traffic light trio in Lviv – “self-portrayal”?

Merz is not the first German politician to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The three Bundestag committee chairmen Michael Roth (SPD/foreign policy), Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP/defence) and Anton Hofreiter (Greens/Europe) traveled to Lviv in western Ukraine in mid-April. They returned “full of emotion”, as Berlin’s ex-mayor Michael Müller (SPD) criticized. The trip also caused discussions in other respects.

The European policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Gunther Krichbaum (CDU), spoke of “publicity effective self-portrayal”; the Swiss world week of “offended vanity” because the ambitious politicians got nothing in the allocation of ministries. Defense expert Strack-Zimmermann is considered by some observers to be a better minister than SPD Minister Christine Lambrecht, who is not familiar with the subject. Biologist Hofreiter seemed to already have the Ministry of Agriculture secure, but failed in the Realo left-wing dispute with Cem Özdemir. The former SPD Minister of State Roth would of course have been just as happy to accept a ministry post.

The only known photo of the trip: Michael Roth, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and Anton Hofreiter (3rd/5th/6th from left) with Ukrainian colleagues in front of a refinery near Lviv that was destroyed by Russia. © an employee of the Ukrainian European Committee/fkn

Ukraine News: Back from Lviv with Scholz criticism

The three politicians themselves say they want to show solidarity with Ukraine. These statements are repeatedly garnished with criticism of Scholz. Hofreiter was one of the first to demand heavy weapons and made it unmistakably clear why these deliveries had not been made for a long time. “The problem is in the Chancellery and Mr. Scholz speaks of a turning point, but he does not implement it sufficiently.”

Strack-Zimmermann questioned Scholz’ leadership skills. Germany must play a leading role both economically and militarily. “Those who do not want to take on this role may be in the wrong place at the wrong moment,” said the FDP politician on Sunday on ZDF. And SPD man Roth? Because of his party affiliation, he is the most moderate, but he also called for a different armaments policy than his chancellor.

Ampel and Merz’s visit to Ukraine: It’s not just about solidarity

Four politicians. Four parties. Important MPs from the governing parties and the head of the opposition are traveling to Ukraine, while the chancellor is staying away from the war-torn country. Regardless of how one judges Scholz’s actions, the visits to Lviv and Kyiv show that it’s not just about solidarity with Ukraine. But also about discrepancies within the traffic light and about power politics. CSU boss Markus Söder said that Merz is “not at all” about snubbing Scholz. The party leader of the Christian Democrats will probably still use his trip to criticize the chancellor. (as)