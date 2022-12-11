The road to Bakhmut passes through the wheat fields of the Donbas, on an endless plain reminiscent of the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag. By the way, this is the origin of the symbol, as it is said around here: the plantations and the sky. I feel a bump on the Land Cruiser’s bodywork and I think something has come loose in the trunk. My friend Kostya is driving at high speed. “It worries me,” he says. “If I tell you to get down, run away from the car.”

Weak and dry knocks on the bodywork and now also on the car windows begin to repeat themselves with increasing frequency. I perceive that they are caused by the explosions of artillery shells fired from a distance in Bakhmut, the main battlefront of the war in Ukraine. The shockwaves reverberate through the fields in a way I didn’t think was possible.

I immediately remember the 14th of April of this year. He was in a village on the Zaporizhzia front in the south, in the same car, in the company of Ukrainian journalist Konstantin Kuzhelniy, known as Kostya, and the famous war correspondent for Spanish radio RNE, Fran Sevilla. That afternoon, the explosion of an artillery shell less than ten meters away from us destroyed the windows and punctured the bodywork of the vehicle in several places. We got out of the car and came under shelling near a group of soldiers. I’m grateful none of us were hurt, but I don’t know about those soldiers to this day.

But on Bakhmut’s path, the sensation was not one of fear. At least I knew what to expect in case of an attack. Indeed, fear is always present in journalistic coverage of conflicts. First, there is the fear of decision: will I or will I not? You can’t think too much, or the decision ends up being not to go. It’s better to just start walking.

But when the coverage really starts, you start to take things for granted. The practically uninterrupted sound of artillery shells exploding or whistling past our heads becomes a formless hum, which ends up being part of everyday life. There is no thought: “What if one falls here?”. When you hear the sound of the bomb’s whistle, just lie down on the floor and not think.

It also ceases to be strange that all the traffic on the highway is tanks, ambulances and trucks full of troops, fuel or supplies.

Kostya accelerates a lot until we leave the open field and enter the city. It’s 9am on December 5th, a good time to go in – the bombings usually intensify towards nightfall, around 4pm. After that time, it’s best not to be in town without access to a basement or trench.

There are very few people on the street. Most queue in front of the doors of buildings where humanitarian aid – food and water – is being distributed. They then walk to their homes with small bags. Some run.

We stopped the car in front of the city’s sports complex. There is a gym with a court and running track. The roof is riddled with shrapnel and bombs. In one of the walls, there is a hole about 15 meters in diameter. You can see through it to a football field outside. The lawn is littered with shrapnel, concrete and broken chairs from the bleachers – which were probably thrown there with the explosion of the same rocket that made the hole in the wall of the gymnasium. There is a lot of glass and pieces of drywall scattered across the floor.

Photo: Luis Kawaguti

Traces of war in Bakhmut, including a hole in the city’s sports center. Photo: Luis Kawaguti

Members of the Ukrainian army approach and want to know what we are doing. They authorize us to continue our work, but they say we cannot advance to zone zero, which is less than a kilometer away – where the armies of Ukraine and Russia face each other directly. But we are so close that the sound of artillery fire can already be distinguished from the sound of heavy machine guns firing.

We went a little further, to an area where all you could see were incinerated and destroyed buildings, as well as craters more than five meters deep, opened by heavy artillery. But I don’t want to repeat the experience of Zaporizhzia, when Fran, Kostya and I spent an hour under direct shelling, sheltering between the Land Cruiser and a small house. So we decided to comply with the soldiers’ “request” and went back to the city center to look for the residents.

We pass through the completely destroyed central market. Trapped stalls, shops reduced to rubble and lots of trash and glass on the floor. There is not a full window.

On the way to the city center, which is relatively safer, we pass by anti-tank barriers made with iron bars welded in an X shape – called hedgehogs here. We found more buildings partially destroyed or on fire, power lines strewn across the almost deserted streets full of rubble.

Bakhmut is currently the Russians’ main military objective in Ukraine. Kremlin troops have been advancing in this direction since April, when they were expelled from the Kyiv region in the north of the country. In the middle of the year, the Moscow army took the sister cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, completing the conquest of Luhansk and starting the offensive on the northern province (oblast) of Donetsk.

The Ukrainians then withdrew to Bakhmut, a city of no great political importance, but which lies on the road connecting Lysychansk to Kramatorsk, one of the largest cities in northern Donetsk. To finish conquering the province, the Russians have to go through there.

Together, the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk form the region known as Donbas – the most industrialized and rich in mineral resources in Ukraine. Here are steel mills, thermoelectric plants, mining companies and deposits of natural gas. That gas, if exploited, could in theory make Ukraine compete with Russia as a major supplier of gas to Europe.

It was here that in 2014 the Kremlin organized separatist rebels who created the self-proclaimed breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. It was in that year that the war in Ukraine began. But until February 24 of this year, Russian troops had not directly and officially interfered. That’s why it’s common to say that the war started in February of this year.

Today the Russians control practically all of Luhansk and the southern part of Donetsk, including the capital of the same name. Russia declared in September that it had annexed both provinces after holding referendums – which were not recognized by the international community.

Russia was able to advance a lot in the region due to the superiority of its artillery. The fighting in Donbas resembles some characteristics of the First World War: trench fighting and large, almost indiscriminate artillery bombardments. In Bakhmut, the battle goes on for more than four months.

But Ukraine has received many high-precision weapons sent by the countries of NATO, the western military alliance. In parallel, thanks to a martial recruitment system, Ukrainian troops reached 700,000 – that is, 500,000 more than the contingent used by the Russians at the beginning of the invasion in February. The Pentagon estimates that both sides had about 100,000 killed or wounded each.

These factors enabled Kyiv to launch a major counter-offensive in September, which liberated virtually all of Kharkiv province in the northeast of the country and Kherson in the south, the only provincial capital that had been taken by Moscow since 24 February.

In Kherson, around 50,000 Ukrainian troops were preparing to besiege the city, when Russia decided to withdraw between 20,000 and 30,000 fighters from the site on November 11.

Both Russians and Ukrainians then redirected their troops towards Donetsk. Therefore, today it is there that the combats are more intense.

In the center of Bakhmut, Kostya and I met 86-year-old Alexandra Mikhalna. She had just received bread and canned meat from a non-governmental organization. The temperature in the region was around -10°C and sporadic snowfall had left some piles of snow in sporadic places on the streets.

“My neighbors created a collective heating point. Everyone goes there at night and I started to go too. To help, I entered the floor cleaning relay system”, said the elderly woman.

She told us that she used to live in the United States and still works making art – paintings and embroidered shirts. Despite the fact that her family members even served in the Soviet army and can only speak Russian, Alexandra is highly critical of Kremlin policy. She says that the talk that all Donbas residents want to be “liberated” by Russia is a big lie. According to her, there are supporters of Moscow, but the vast majority want freedom, preferring the region to remain in Ukraine.

She holds up a plaque she made from a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin offering a toast with a glass of champagne. Below the photo, it reads in Russian: “To idiots”. According to her, to the idiots who believed Moscow’s speech that it is protecting Russian citizens by invading Ukraine. She says that she was even misunderstood during a demonstration in the city: “Some people did not understand the irony”.

At the entrance to the house, I notice that the elderly woman has accumulated a small pile of wood chips. She is unable to carry heavy branches, so she made a small pile of wooden slats.

I asked how she used firewood and she showed me that there were two bricks on her stove, dirty with ashes. “There is no more gas in the city. It is dangerous to go outside, so this is how I cook, ”she said. The light, she showed, comes only from a lamp fueled by vegetable oil. Even if there were electricity, there is no internet and telephone in the city, that is, there is no civil communication.

Despite all these difficulties, the lady remains hopeful and refuses to abandon her city and her neighbors. She lives alone.

But Russia’s troops are getting closer to their home.

Kostya runs to the car and returns with a bag of food. Alexandra smiles and asks him to light her lamp. She prays and blesses us. We said goodbye. As Kostya speeds down the road leaving Bakhmut, we hear louder than usual explosions. A column of smoke rises over the city. I hope that explosion wasn’t near Alexandra’s house.