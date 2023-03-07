A chilling video, with a Ukrainian prisoner shot dead by Russian soldiers for shouting: “Glory to Ukraine”. The video circulated on Telegram and was quoted on Twitter by Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to the Interior Ministry in Kiev, who only showed a frame of the video, “very hard to see”. “Eternal memory and glory to the Ukrainian hero,” adds Geraschenko. In the video, the soldier is filmed smoking a cigarette. Whoever addresses him replies with “Glory to Ukraine”: then shots are fired and the soldier collapses to the ground.

Requests are coming from Kiev for an investigation into war crimes. “Glory to the hero! Glory to the heroes! Glory to Ukraine!”, wrote the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter, with white writing on a black background, with an evident reference to the video. “A video has been released in which the invaders brutally kill a fighter who bravely said ‘Glory to Ukraine!’ to his face. I want all of us, united, to answer his words: ‘Glory to the hero! Glory to the heroes! Glory to Ukraine!’ And we will find his killers,” Zelensky wrote in another message.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says this is yet another ‘evidence’ that the Russian invasion of Ukraine constitutes ‘genocide’. ‘It is imperative that Karim Khan QC immediately launch an inquiry into this terrible war crime”, he tweeted referring to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. “Those responsible must be brought to justice”, he adds.

“Killing a prisoner of war is another war crime of the Russian Federation – tweets the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andiy Yermak – these are elements of a methodical policy of terror that is being disguised by Kremlin propaganda with its myths about ‘Nazis ‘. There will be punishment for each of these war crimes. No one will evade justice. We will find them all.” Yermak then tweets “Glory to Ukraine”.