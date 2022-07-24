

Ukraine intrigues fans of extreme tourism.



“There is a growing interest in our country at war from visitors known and also ordinary citizens of foreign countries. Experiencing the escape in a shelter following an anti-aircraft alarm, as happened during the visit of Angelina Jolie, excites the imagination of many who like these trips at risk “. He talks about it with Adnkronos Mikhailo Nepran, first vice president of the National Chamber of Commerce.







“Even Angelina Jolie was an extreme tourist, albeit involuntarily – says the vice president of the National Chamber of Commerce with a joke – Ukraine has known these forms of tourism for decades. I remember in 2014, during the Maidan revolution, the tourists who stayed in tents in the square, risking being involved in massacres. They told me they appreciated these acute, particular feelings “.



Among the fronts loved by extreme tourism in Ukraine, also the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, from the 1986 catastrophe. “Especially after the drama on TV – recalls Nepran – people wanted to see and visit those places”.

And now a new challenge, the war against Russia, albeit in perspective: “Traveling in Ukraine is now very difficult, not everyone, like the Italian Prime Minister, can be offered the same security conditions. having data on flows, that this type of tourism is practically minimal. But we know that it is arousing interest in the future “, he concludes.

(by Roberta Lanzara)