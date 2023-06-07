Three weeks into the first semester of his third term, the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is not having a good time.

Unlike what happened in its double four-year period from 2003 to 2011, when enjoyed a popularity of between 60 and 70 percent in his country, At the time that he was a star on the international stage, the old lion, 77 years old, no longer roars like before.

On the home front, Lula will have a hard time keeping his promises in the fight against poverty and hunger, successful banners of his government in the first decade of the century, when he lifted more than 30 million Brazilians out of poverty.

During his first two presidential terms, Lula enjoyed more than 70 percent support. Photo: Sebastião Moreira / EFE

In those times, and thanks to the commodity boom, Brazil multiplied its exports of oil and cereals, and Lula used the surpluses to improve the lives of millions of homes.

There were several years of economic growth in the country, which moved between 4 and 7.5 percent per year.

But now, the Brazilian economy will barely grow between 1.2 and 1.6 percent, a very low rate of economic activity that will prevent the creation of jobs and will reduce the margin for social spending, the axis of government policies.

That added to that Lula governs with a minority of political forces in Congress: barely a quarter of parliamentarians blindly support the Brazilian president.

Hence, if he wants to achieve majorities to carry out his legislative agenda, Lula must agree with center and center-right parties that are not related to his leftist commitment and that of his Workers’ Party.

Lula’s popularity data



The polls confirm that things are not going well. On January 1, Lula began his third term with more than half of the opinion in his favor having narrowly defeated right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro in the October elections.

By mid-February, Lula had lost close to 10 points and was slightly above 40 percent.

In April, the Quaest survey rated his positive image at 36 percent, while its negative image continued to rise, from 20 percent in February to 29 percent in April.

In those days, Felipe Nunes, director of Quaest, explained that Lula’s message only reaches the most loyal core of his voters, “but he is not saying anything to the middle class,” a key portion of the population according to the expert.

Lula narrowly defeated right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro in the October elections.

Lula knew what awaited him on the domestic front, and for this reason he focused a large part of his bets on something that, for a recognized and respected figure abroad like him, did not seem difficult to achieve: international leadership.

But until now, their initiatives in this field have collided with the skepticism they arouse and with errors, for childish moments, which Lula has committed.

The same in his failed attempts to become a mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine as in the Venezuelan crisis.

As Maria Zuppello, an analyst for the British newspaper The Guardian based in São Paulo, said, on the external front “the image of a president who, now in his third term, is You probably haven’t realized yet that the world isn’t what it was twenty years ago.”

Skated on the ice in Ukraine



“Nobody has any doubts that today foreign policy has more neurons and intelligence than we had in the four years of Bolsonaro,” a career diplomat explained to analyst Janaína Figueredo, for an article in La Nación from Buenos Aires.

“But,” added the source, “one works with two obsessions: a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and the Nobel Peace Prize for Lula. The first is legitimate, the second is a forced idea.

Work with two obsessions: a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and the Nobel Peace Prize for Lula

Perhaps with the Nobel Prize in his sights, barely installed in the presidential palace of Planalto, Lula rolled the dice to try his luck as a mediator in the Ukraine crisis.

To do so, he wanted to appear equidistant between Kiev and Moscow, he blamed them both and stated that neither Russia could keep the territories occupied after the invasion launched in February last year nor could Ukraine claim to recover everything and should think about giving up Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

What Lula did not understand is that the vast majority of the international community has censured Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion and has backed Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and his people for their courageous resistance. Appearing neutral between an aggressor and a victim is leaning in favor of the aggressor.

Lula rolled the dice to try his luck as a mediator in the Ukraine crisis. Photo: AFP/Press Service of the President of Ukraine/ Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK

Refraining from censoring the Russian invasion is an attitude that can arouse confidence in Putin, but it only generates rejection in Zelensky and in the Ukrainian people who have suffered firsthand from the Russian attacks.

But also, it means losing the respect of dozens of countries that have voted at the UN against the invasion ordered by the Kremlin. For this reason, this first skirmish by Lula at the international level, at a time when the war in Ukraine was frozen for the winter, it was a skid on the ice that ended in a hard fall.

surprise and naivety

But Lula did not learn the lesson. At the G7 summit, on May 20 and 21, in Hiroshima (Japan), the Brazilian president attended as a special guest, convinced that he could present to the seven great powers his proposals on reforming the UN Security Council, the IMF and the World Bank, as well as advancing in its position as a mediator for Ukraine.

He had the support, among others, of China —the country that Lula had just visited in mid-April— and of other Brics partners, the group of powers that seeks to be an alternative to the Western leadership of the United States and the European Union, and of the which are part of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (hence the acronym).

Lula expected to play a starring role, but, as the analyst Maria Zuppello explained, “perhaps he was naive in not imagining that Zelensky would suddenly appear in person at the summit of the powerful on Earth.”

The Ukrainian president’s participation was planned by videoconference, but the foreign ministries and many journalists who cover these events knew that it was possible for Zelensky to appear in person, unannounced, as he usually does for security reasons.

Lula was perhaps naive in not imagining that Zelenski would suddenly appear in person at the G7 summit.

“From this misunderstanding,” Zuppello assured, “Lula has slipped into a blind alley in which at the end of the G7 it seems to have lost credibility as a peace mediator…”.

The international press, which once used to extol him, this time punished him. “A close ally of Putin,” The New York Times said of him. And The Financial Times hammered it: “A Putin facilitator”.

A month earlier, Lula had welcomed the highly questioned Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, with open arms, who declared —without either Lula or the Brazilian Foreign Ministry correcting him— that “Brazil and Russia have a unique vision” on the Ukraine issue.

The summit finish could not have been worse. Lula and Zelenski were scheduled to meet, but Brazil offered a tight and inflexible schedule for the meeting. Zelenski never arrived, and thus Lula’s chances of becoming a mediator were nil: no one can mediate if he is unable to speak to one of the parties.

“Zelenski has unmasked Lula,” Brazilian journalist and writer Mario Sabino harshly commented. He is a professional in international politics, unlike the Brazilian president, he has not lent himself to the humiliation of being pigeonholed in the available hours… ”.

Lula also received the highly questioned Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP

Legitimize Maduro



Lula’s next skid at the international level was not on the ice in Ukraine, but in the middle of the tropics. As the host of the Unasur summit, at the end of May, in Brasilia, warmly welcomed the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and defended him by assuring that “Venezuela is the victim of an anti-democracy narrative and authoritarianism”.

The person in charge of putting it in its place, with height and elegance, was the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric. Despite being on the left like Lula, Boric has been consistent in his criticism of the Caracas regime.

“We are happy that Venezuela is returning to multilateral instances,” Boric said. “That, however, cannot mean,” he added frankly, “sweeping under the rug or turning a blind eye to issues that are principled and important to us.”

Boric corrected Lula by maintaining that the human rights situation in Venezuela “is not a narrative construction, It is a reality, it is serious and I have had the opportunity to see it in the eyes and pain of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are in our homeland”.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro.

While Lula falls back in the polls, Boric recovered, after the statement, several points in the polls. Before the Brasilia summit, according to the Cadem institute, his discharge rating was 31 percent. After the event, he had risen to 41 percent, and although his statement is not the only cause, he has weighed in on the change in trend.

Lula will have a golden opportunity to recover at the end of the month, in Paris, where he has been invited by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, for the summit that seeks a new international financial framework. “In Europe,” a diplomatic source in Paris told EL TIEMPO, “we hope he adjusts his speech and distances himself from the Kremlin.”

Macron has great appreciation for him – just as he despised his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro – and will undoubtedly try to align him with a truly neutral position on the Ukraine issue. But if Lula does not allow herself to be led in that direction, she will be burning the last straw for her: she will drive her friend Macron away from her and, in the process, further reduce her chances of mediating for peace.

MAURICIO VARGAS

WEATHER ANALYST

