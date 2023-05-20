Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, the Pope has entrusted the task to Cardinal Matteo Zuppi. Bergoglio has chosen as ‘mediator’ Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Bishops who, in his long background, as a priest successfully carried out the task of mediator in the peace process which led to the end of the civil war in Mozambique. On October 4, 1992, in the Community of Sant’Egidio in Rome the end of hostilities was signed. The official announcement, following the rumors circulated in recent days, arrived in the evening from the Vatican, a week after the face-to-face meeting between the Pope and the Ukrainian president Zelensky. “I can confirm – said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni – that Pope Francis has entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, with the task of leading a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which contributes to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never resigned by the Holy Father, that this can start peace paths. The timing of this mission, and its modalities, are currently being studied”.

The indiscretion of recent days by the para-Vatican site ‘Sismografo’ referred to the Pope’s decision to send Zuppi to Kiev and Msgr. Claudio Gugerotti, head of the dicastery for the Eastern Churches, in Moscow. Yesterday, the dicastery specified that “the Prefect is aware of nothing of what has been said about him”. Cardinal Zuppi, therefore, was chosen by the Pope as a man of mediation for peace in Ukraine. “We welcome Pope Francis’ decision to entrust Cardinal Matteo Zuppi with the task of leading a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which will contribute to easing the tensions of the conflict in Ukraine as a sign of great confidence and with the best wishes and to start peace paths”, underlined the general secretary of the CEI, Monsignor Giuseppe Baturi. “We invite the ecclesial communities and, in particular, the monasteries present on the national territory to accompany right now with prayer this mission that the Holy Father wanted to confer on the President of the CEI so that it bears fruit and helps to build processes of reconciliation”, the appeal of the general secretary of the Italian bishops.