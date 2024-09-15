Ukraine, Vannacci (League) to Affaritaliani.it: “Seek by all means a reasonable peace, but Borrell promises all-out war”

“A possible use of long range weapons Western forces on Russian territory would risk spiralling the conflict and exponentially increasing the possibility that NATO nations or forces could be directly involved in war activities between Russia and Ukraine”. This is what the MEP of the League states Roberto Vannacciinterviewed by Affaritaliani.itcommenting on the United Kingdom’s intention to allow Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike at Russia and the probable green light from the Biden-Harris US administration as well.

“Considering the slowness of the maneuver in Donbass and the stasis of forces on the ground and, hence, the immediate tactical irrelevance of the use of such weapons on Russian territory, it might seem that the interference to convince the various sovereign states to remove restrictions on the use of long-range weapons right now could be connected to the search for a accident or, in any case, of a critical phase as a premise for the American elections in order to influence the outcome or, in any case, to place the newly elected president in front of a de facto situation”, underlines the general and MEP of the Northern League.

What consequences could there be and what should Italy do? “The one who pays and will pay the harmful consequences of this conflict, in addition to Ukraine, will be Europe, for which the search for a reasonable peace with all possible diplomatic and dialogue means should be at the top of Brussels’ list of priorities. Instead Borrell flies to Egypt to ask for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza but promises us all-out war in Ukraine, a few kilometers from our eastern borders”, concludes Vannacci.

