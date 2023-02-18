Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

A Ukrainian military airfield in Kherson near the front line. © Libkos/AP/dpa

Ukrainian helicopter pilots attack Kremlin troops using Soviet-era helicopters. They fly low to avoid being targeted.

Munich/Kiev – They are “probably high on the Kremlin’s list” for targets in Ukraine: the Ukrainian military’s Sikorsky Brigade. At least that’s what the US broadcaster CNN reports. The US media followed the force in eastern Ukraine, which operates from a secret base there.

With the limited resources at their disposal, they are still a thorn in the Kremlin’s side. The brigade has a handful of helicopters and pilots conducting combat missions against Russian forces. Each of the pilots flies three combat missions per day during the Ukraine war.

Russia has absolute air supremacy over Ukraine: given the gigantic advantage Moscow enjoys over Kiev in terms of aircraft and pilots, it is astounding that Ukraine, with its few air forces, can still threaten Russian forces. Indeed, after almost a year of conflict, it is astounding that Ukraine should have an air force and helicopter fleet at all, given efforts to destroy them.

Ukrainian Helicopter Brigade: “We are always surprised to be here”

“We are always surprised to be here. But well, we are and we will never stop,” says the deputy commander of the Sikorsky Brigade – his name and whereabouts are military secrets. CNN reported how this is possible: Ukraine’s helicopter pilots must fly so low that “on board it’s like riding on a pebble, gliding and bouncing over the water.”

Two of the troupe’s pilots, Serhiy and Hennady, are middle-aged and have more than two decades of flying experience. They spent much of the early 2000s flying for the United Nations on peacekeeping missions in Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

War in Ukraine: Kiev demands jets and more planes from West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked NATO and other allies for jets and other aircraft, among other things. So far, however, the response has been close to zero. The UK has offered to replenish Ukraine’s helicopter fleet with a handful of old Sea King helicopters that have been retired from military service.

Portugal, meanwhile, has delivered six Russian-made KA-32A11VS — none of which are even airworthy and which its defense minister says Ukraine would have to repair itself. For Serhiy, the Ukrainian pilot, the equipment can’t arrive soon enough. Talking to CNN at the brigade’s base of operations he says: “Of course we need newer helicopters because we have Soviet-era planes. We squeeze everything possible and impossible out of them.”

Helicopter brigade attacks Putin’s army: “We hit the target – I’m satisfied”

And further: “It would be good if we got some new types of helicopters, including Apaches. We would learn them very quickly because we have the motivation.”

After an operation against Russian troops who were massing for an attack near Bakhmut, Serhiy emphasizes: “We hit the target – I’m satisfied.” However, he had to wait 24 hours to learn this from Ukrainian drone operators who called him to break him the news.

Because when his rockets hit the ground, he sped away under tree level. “The Russians can find and hit us from more than 30 km away. We have radar that can track them, so sometimes we know they’re shooting at us and we can land or hide behind hills,” he explains. (cgsc)