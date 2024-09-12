Home policy

Kiev is introducing a new weapon against Vladimir Putin’s troops. Specifically: Ukraine is developing a drone bomber to defend against the Russian attack.

Donbass – Is this the next bad news for Vladimir Putin’s invasion army from Russia in the Ukraine war? Kiev presented a new combat drone this Wednesday (September 11). To be more precise, it is a militarily innovative drone bomber.

Ukraine war: Kiev introduces new drone bomber against Russia’s army

They are fundamentally effective weapons. The Ukrainian drones have inflicted heavy losses on the troops of the Moscow regime on the battlefields between Kharkiv, Donbass and the Black Sea. In order to be spared from drones, individual Russian soldiers are now even said to be willing to engage in barter deals.

Will the drone bomber become the next big threat for them, while the Kremlin in Russia is desperately seeking more soldiers? As the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced in a press release, it has codified and approved a new, domestically produced drone bomber called the “Black Widow” for delivery to the armed forces. This was reported by unanimous The Kyiv Independent and Ukrinform.

Drone bomber “Black Widow”: Ukraine presents new quadrocopter against Putin in Ukraine war

“The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified an unmanned aerial system called Black Widow and approved it for delivery to the military. These are tactical-level drones. An experienced pilot can use them day and night,” the press release said. The drone bomber is apparently designed for multiple use. How Ukrinform writes, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had only recently codified a new fragmentation grenade and a remote-controlled hand grenade and approved them for military use.

A connection is being made between the “Black Widow” quadcopter and the ammunition mentioned, which can be dropped and decoupled remotely over Russian positions and military vehicles. And that’s not all: According to the press service of the Kiev ministry, the reusable quadcopter can also be operated in FPV strike format. In other words: as a kamikaze drone that hits a shelter or a tank and is thus destroyed. The price for the drone is comparatively low, according to Ukrinformbut without mentioning a specific price.

Drone war in Ukraine: “Dragon drone” and “Black Widow” against Putin’s army

Photos and videos show that the Ukrainians are tirelessly pushing ahead with the development of their drones. In recent days, images of the Ukrainian “Dragon Drone” have been making the rounds on social media. These drones can supposedly drop thermite charges (liquid metal, to put it simply) at temperatures of up to 2000 degrees on Russian positions and set them on fire. This means that Russia’s losses are constantly increasing. Will they soon be due to the “Black Widow”? (pm)